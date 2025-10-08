https://sputnikglobe.com/20251008/moscow-and-uae-explore-cooperation-at-investment-and-industrial-forum-1122926258.html

Moscow and UAE Explore Cooperation at Investment and Industrial Forum

Representatives from Moscow and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) discussed collaboration in special economic zones (SEZ) at the First Moscow Investment and Industrial Forum.

A prime example of success is the Technopolis Moscow special economic zone, which has become a flagship project for the city's high-tech industrial development."The Technopolis Moscow SEZ is a key pillar in the city’s industrial development, gradually becoming a recognizable brand internationally," he added. "By the end of 2024, SEZ residents will have exported over 1.1 billion rubles worth of products abroad, showing a 17% growth from 2023."Garbuzov said strengthening ties with the UAE would bring in foreign investment to develop the SEZ and open new international markets for Moscow-based manufacturers.Khaled Al Marzouki, Vice President of the Khalifa Free Economic Zone in Abu Dhabi, stressed that Emirati authorities are eager to deepen collaboration with Moscow’s industrial hubs."Moscow can fully trust us regarding residents, growth, and company dynamics," he added. "We’ll ensure everything is in place to facilitate information exchange. Both countries should be fully involved.”The First Moscow Investment and Industrial Forum, held at the Technopolis Moscow SEZ, served as a unique platform for dialogue between Muscovite industrial enterprises and investors from Russia and friendly countries.

