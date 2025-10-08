https://sputnikglobe.com/20251008/moscow-and-uae-explore-cooperation-at-investment-and-industrial-forum-1122926258.html
Representatives from Moscow and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) discussed collaboration in special economic zones (SEZ) at the First Moscow Investment and Industrial Forum.
"On the instruction of Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, the city is actively building partnerships with friendly countries to exchange best practices in industrial infrastructure and investment attraction," said Anatoly Garbuzov, Minister of the Moscow Government and Head of the Department of Investment and Industrial Policy.
A prime example of success is the Technopolis Moscow special economic zone, which has become a flagship project for the city's high-tech industrial development."The Technopolis Moscow SEZ is a key pillar in the city's industrial development, gradually becoming a recognizable brand internationally," he added. "By the end of 2024, SEZ residents will have exported over 1.1 billion rubles worth of products abroad, showing a 17% growth from 2023."Garbuzov said strengthening ties with the UAE would bring in foreign investment to develop the SEZ and open new international markets for Moscow-based manufacturers.Khaled Al Marzouki, Vice President of the Khalifa Free Economic Zone in Abu Dhabi, stressed that Emirati authorities are eager to deepen collaboration with Moscow's industrial hubs."It's an honor to work with Moscow's SEZs. We've established strong relationships with most of them, and our cooperation is as close as with technoparks," Marzouki said.
"Moscow can fully trust us regarding residents, growth, and company dynamics," he added. "We'll ensure everything is in place to facilitate information exchange. Both countries should be fully involved."The First Moscow Investment and Industrial Forum, held at the Technopolis Moscow SEZ, served as a unique platform for dialogue between Muscovite industrial enterprises and investors from Russia and friendly countries.
A prime example of success is the Technopolis Moscow special economic zone, which has become a flagship project for the city's high-tech industrial development.
“On the instruction of Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, the city is actively building partnerships with friendly countries to exchange best practices in industrial infrastructure and investment attraction," said Anatoly Garbuzov, Minister of the Moscow Government and Head of the Department of Investment and Industrial Policy.
"The Technopolis Moscow SEZ is a key pillar in the city’s industrial development, gradually becoming a recognizable brand internationally," he added. "By the end of 2024, SEZ residents will have exported over 1.1 billion rubles worth of products abroad, showing a 17% growth from 2023."
Garbuzov said strengthening ties with the UAE
would bring in foreign investment to develop the SEZ and open new international markets for Moscow-based manufacturers.
Khaled Al Marzouki, Vice President of the Khalifa Free Economic Zone in Abu Dhabi
, stressed that Emirati authorities are eager to deepen collaboration with Moscow’s industrial hubs.
“It’s an honor to work with Moscow’s SEZs. We’ve established strong relationships with most of them, and our cooperation is as close as with technoparks," Marzouki said.
"Moscow can fully trust us regarding residents, growth, and company dynamics," he added. "We’ll ensure everything is in place to facilitate information exchange. Both countries should be fully involved.”
The First Moscow Investment and Industrial Forum, held at the Technopolis Moscow SEZ, served as a unique platform for dialogue between Muscovite industrial enterprises and investors from Russia and friendly countries.