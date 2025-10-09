https://sputnikglobe.com/20251009/trump-says-us-attack-on-irans-nuclear-facilities-brought-israel-hamas-deal-closer-1122928940.html
Trump Says US Attack on Iran's Nuclear Facilities Brought Israel-Hamas Deal Closer
US President Donald Trump has said that the US Air Force attack on Iran's nuclear facilities was one of the reasons for the agreement between Israel and Hamas. 09.10.2025, Sputnik International
"Well, Iran was about one month, maybe two months, away from having a nuclear weapon, and if I allowed that to happen, this deal would not have been possible. Or if it was, it would have a tremendous cloud over it," Trump said in an interview with Fox News on Wednesday.Iran now approves of the Israel-Hamas agreement, the US president said, adding that if Iran's nuclear program had not been destroyed, it would have been a destabilizing factor in the region.On the night of June 13, Israel launched an operation against Iran, accusing it of implementing a secret military nuclear program. Iran rejected the accusations, responding with its own attacks. For 12 days, the parties exchanged strikes. On June 22, the United States joined Israel's bombing campaign and struck Iranian nuclear facilities. Tehran retaliated by attacking the US air base Al Udeid in Qatar. US President Donald Trump said on June 23 that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire to end the war.
