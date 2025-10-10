Belarus, Laos Sign Military-Technical Cooperation Plan
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankDuring the Tank Biathlon-2020 competition at the Alabino training ground in Moscow region, Lao Army fans cheered on their team on the fifth day of the VI International Army Games "ARMI-2020". The event features over 200 tank crews from 16 countries, split into two divisions. The first division includes teams from Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Serbia, and Uzbekistan. The second division consists of teams from Abkhazia, Vietnam, Qatar, Congo, Laos, Myanmar, Tajikistan, and South Ossetia.
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev/
Subscribe
A military-technical cooperation plan for 2026-2027 was signed at a meeting of the joint Belarusian-Lao commission on military-technical cooperation on Thursday, the Belarusian State Authority for Military Industry said.
The meeting was held in Laos, where a delegation of Belarusian arms manufacturers, led by Oleg Mishchenko, First Deputy Minister of the State Authority for Military Industry, is currently visiting.
"The eighth meeting of the joint Belarusian-Lao commission on military-technical cooperation took place today. Following the meeting, the parties signed a final protocol and a cooperation plan for 2026-2027, outlining the further development of the bilateral partnership," the agency said in a statement.
As part of the signed cooperation plan, the parties agreed to implement a number of promising projects aimed at strengthening Laos's defense capability, the statement said, adding that particular attention was paid to the development of human resources, including the training of specialists in educational institutions of Belarus.
4 September, 10:34 GMT