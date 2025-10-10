International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251010/belarus-laos-sign-military-technical-cooperation-plan-1122935699.html
Belarus, Laos Sign Military-Technical Cooperation Plan
Belarus, Laos Sign Military-Technical Cooperation Plan
Sputnik International
A military-technical cooperation plan for 2026-2027 was signed at a meeting of the joint Belarusian-Lao commission on military-technical cooperation on... 10.10.2025, Sputnik International
2025-10-10T04:53+0000
2025-10-10T04:53+0000
military
military & intelligence
laos
belarus
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/0a/1122935539_0:177:3015:1873_1920x0_80_0_0_4b39dd506cc1a3ac4f2a19fcc75127f0.jpg
The meeting was held in Laos, where a delegation of Belarusian arms manufacturers, led by Oleg Mishchenko, First Deputy Minister of the State Authority for Military Industry, is currently visiting. As part of the signed cooperation plan, the parties agreed to implement a number of promising projects aimed at strengthening Laos's defense capability, the statement said, adding that particular attention was paid to the development of human resources, including the training of specialists in educational institutions of Belarus.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250904/laos-wants-to-join-sco-counts-on-russias-support---deputy-foreign-minister-1122725030.html
laos
belarus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/0a/1122935539_143:0:2874:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7a82223d52bf11e2de5a0d11bed94517.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
military & intelligence, laos, belarus
military & intelligence, laos, belarus

Belarus, Laos Sign Military-Technical Cooperation Plan

04:53 GMT 10.10.2025
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankDuring the Tank Biathlon-2020 competition at the Alabino training ground in Moscow region, Lao Army fans cheered on their team on the fifth day of the VI International Army Games "ARMI-2020". The event features over 200 tank crews from 16 countries, split into two divisions. The first division includes teams from Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Serbia, and Uzbekistan. The second division consists of teams from Abkhazia, Vietnam, Qatar, Congo, Laos, Myanmar, Tajikistan, and South Ossetia.
During the Tank Biathlon-2020 competition at the Alabino training ground in Moscow region, Lao Army fans cheered on their team on the fifth day of the VI International Army Games ARMI-2020. The event features over 200 tank crews from 16 countries, split into two divisions. The first division includes teams from Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Serbia, and Uzbekistan. The second division consists of teams from Abkhazia, Vietnam, Qatar, Congo, Laos, Myanmar, Tajikistan, and South Ossetia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.10.2025
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
A military-technical cooperation plan for 2026-2027 was signed at a meeting of the joint Belarusian-Lao commission on military-technical cooperation on Thursday, the Belarusian State Authority for Military Industry said.
The meeting was held in Laos, where a delegation of Belarusian arms manufacturers, led by Oleg Mishchenko, First Deputy Minister of the State Authority for Military Industry, is currently visiting.

"The eighth meeting of the joint Belarusian-Lao commission on military-technical cooperation took place today. Following the meeting, the parties signed a final protocol and a cooperation plan for 2026-2027, outlining the further development of the bilateral partnership," the agency said in a statement.

As part of the signed cooperation plan, the parties agreed to implement a number of promising projects aimed at strengthening Laos's defense capability, the statement said, adding that particular attention was paid to the development of human resources, including the training of specialists in educational institutions of Belarus.
(L-R) Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh, Turkmen President Serdar Berdymukhamedov, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev pose for a family photo before the meeting in an expanded format at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) leaders' summit in Samarkand on September 16, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.09.2025
Economy
Laos Wants to Join SCO, Counts on Russia's Support - Deputy Foreign Minister
4 September, 10:34 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала