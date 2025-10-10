https://sputnikglobe.com/20251010/belarus-laos-sign-military-technical-cooperation-plan-1122935699.html

Belarus, Laos Sign Military-Technical Cooperation Plan

Belarus, Laos Sign Military-Technical Cooperation Plan

Sputnik International

A military-technical cooperation plan for 2026-2027 was signed at a meeting of the joint Belarusian-Lao commission on military-technical cooperation on... 10.10.2025, Sputnik International

2025-10-10T04:53+0000

2025-10-10T04:53+0000

2025-10-10T04:53+0000

military

military & intelligence

laos

belarus

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/0a/1122935539_0:177:3015:1873_1920x0_80_0_0_4b39dd506cc1a3ac4f2a19fcc75127f0.jpg

The meeting was held in Laos, where a delegation of Belarusian arms manufacturers, led by Oleg Mishchenko, First Deputy Minister of the State Authority for Military Industry, is currently visiting. As part of the signed cooperation plan, the parties agreed to implement a number of promising projects aimed at strengthening Laos's defense capability, the statement said, adding that particular attention was paid to the development of human resources, including the training of specialists in educational institutions of Belarus.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250904/laos-wants-to-join-sco-counts-on-russias-support---deputy-foreign-minister-1122725030.html

laos

belarus

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

military & intelligence, laos, belarus