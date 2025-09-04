https://sputnikglobe.com/20250904/laos-wants-to-join-sco-counts-on-russias-support---deputy-foreign-minister-1122725030.html
Laos Wants to Join SCO, Counts on Russia's Support - Deputy Foreign Minister
Laos wants to join the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and count on Russia's support, Deputy Foreign minister of Laos Phongsavanh Sisooulath told Sputnik.
On Monday, Laos was officially accepted into the association with partner status.
2025
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Sputnik) - Laos wants to join the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and count on Russia's support, Deputy Foreign minister of Laos Phongsavanh Sisooulath told Sputnik.
On Monday, Laos was officially accepted into the association with partner status.
"The SCO is a very important organization ... since 2001, we studied possibilities to become a member of the SCO, but for now we are in a stage of ... partner, we need one step ahead to become the member of the SCO, that is why we rely on your [Russia's] support," the deputy foreign minister said on the sidelines of the the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).
Eurasian Countries to Benefit From Great Eurasian Partnership
"This is a very important concept. If we can make it happen, it would be very beneficial for all of us. Big countries, small countries just lie in areas would get the benefit from this concept – the concept of cooperation in Eurasia," Sisoulath said speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum's (EEF).
The Greater Eurasian Partnership (GEP) was proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin in a 2015 address to parliament as a framework for broader regional integration across the Eurasian continent.
Eurasia's political, economic, social and cultural diversity is reflected in varying levels of development and differing national perspectives, Sisoulath said during "The Greater Eurasian Partnership: New Paradigms for the Continent's Development" session.
"Despite these differences, I am optimistic that certain real and evolving conditions [of the Greater Eurasian Partnership] could greatly contribute to transforming Eurasia into the common space for sustainable economic growth," he said.
Political will and commitment of all countries in the region to ensuring peace in Eurasia is of paramount importance, he stressed. Such cooperation could prevent confrontations, resolve territorial disputes and remove barriers to economic development, Sisoulath said.
