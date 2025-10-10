https://sputnikglobe.com/20251010/netanyahu-says-gaza-peace-deal-would-have-been-impossible-without-trump-1122935816.html
Netanyahu Says Gaza Peace Deal Would Have Been Impossible Without Trump
The agreement to release Israeli hostages in the Gaza Strip would not have been possible without the efforts of US President Donald Trump and his team, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at a cabinet meeting where approval of the deal with the Palestinian movement Hamas was expected.
The cabinet meeting, convened to approved the deal with Hamas, was also attended by Trump's Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and the US president's son-in-law Jared Kushner. The Israeli prime minister's office said Friday the Israeli government approved a deal with Hamas to free the hostages from the Gaza Strip. Kushner, in turn, said the rescue of Israeli hostages has long been a top priority for Trump in the Middle East peace process. Witkoff noted Netanyahu's personal role and his ability to make difficult decisions. Trump said Wednesday that Israel and Hamas signed the first phase of the Gaza peace deal.
The cabinet meeting, convened to approved the deal with Hamas, was also attended by Trump's Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and the US president's son-in-law Jared Kushner.
"We are at a momentous development. In the last two years, we've fought during these two years to achieve our war aims. And a central one of these war aims is to return the hostages. All of the hostages, the living and the dead. And we're about to achieve that. We couldn't have achieved it without the extraordinary help of President Trump and his team, Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner," Netanyahu said as quoted by his office.
The Israeli prime minister's office said Friday the Israeli government approved a deal with Hamas to free the hostages from the Gaza Strip.
Kushner, in turn, said the rescue of Israeli hostages has long been a top priority for Trump in the Middle East peace process.
"Obviously, bringing the hostages home has been a priority for President Trump for a very, very long time, and we've all worked very tirelessly to do that. But I really want to say that this all would not have been possible without the bravery of the IDF [Israel Defense Forces] and the soldiers, what they've accomplished not just in Gaza, but also what they've done in the theater over the last couple of years," he said.
Witkoff noted Netanyahu's personal role and his ability to make difficult decisions.
"There were times that I thought we should be more flexible or your country should be more flexible. But the truth is, as I look back, I don't think we’d get to this place without Prime Minister Netanyahu playing it out. Thank you," he said.
Trump said Wednesday that Israel and Hamas signed the first phase of the Gaza peace deal.