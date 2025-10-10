https://sputnikglobe.com/20251010/netanyahu-says-gaza-peace-deal-would-have-been-impossible-without-trump-1122935816.html

Netanyahu Says Gaza Peace Deal Would Have Been Impossible Without Trump

The agreement to release Israeli hostages in the Gaza Strip would not have been possible without the efforts of US President Donald Trump and his team, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at a cabinet meeting where approval of the deal with the Palestinian movement Hamas was expected.

The cabinet meeting, convened to approved the deal with Hamas, was also attended by Trump's Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and the US president's son-in-law Jared Kushner. The Israeli prime minister's office said Friday the Israeli government approved a deal with Hamas to free the hostages from the Gaza Strip. Kushner, in turn, said the rescue of Israeli hostages has long been a top priority for Trump in the Middle East peace process. Witkoff noted Netanyahu's personal role and his ability to make difficult decisions. Trump said Wednesday that Israel and Hamas signed the first phase of the Gaza peace deal.

