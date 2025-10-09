https://sputnikglobe.com/20251009/why-the-gaza-truce-is-on-shaky-ground-1122935023.html

Why the Gaza Truce is on Shaky Ground

Why the Gaza Truce is on Shaky Ground

Despite Israel and Hamas agreeing on phase one of the US-brokered ceasefire, security expert Furkan Halit Yolcu from Sakarya University’s Middle East Institute warns the deal remains fragile.

Ceasefire Hangs in the Balance Hamas Unwiiling to Disarm Hamas resists US demands to disarm: Israeli Image at Stake But Israel is unlikely to face sanctions.Complicated Root Causes Israel’s right-wing coalition government resists compromise, driven by the ideological belief in a “promised land” rooted in the Old Testament – beyond pragmatic reason.Netanyahu Faces Trial Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu will struggle to maintain power in Israel after hostilities are over. Facing trials for corruption, fraud and the International Criminal Court war crimes ruling, his position is increasingly unstable.

