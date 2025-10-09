International
Why the Gaza Truce is on Shaky Ground
Despite Israel and Hamas agreeing on phase one of the US-brokered ceasefire, security expert Furkan Halit Yolcu from Sakarya University’s Middle East Institute warns the deal remains fragile.
Ceasefire Hangs in the Balance Hamas Unwiiling to Disarm Hamas resists US demands to disarm: Israeli Image at Stake But Israel is unlikely to face sanctions.Complicated Root Causes Israel's right-wing coalition government resists compromise, driven by the ideological belief in a "promised land" rooted in the Old Testament – beyond pragmatic reason.Netanyahu Faces Trial Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu will struggle to maintain power in Israel after hostilities are over. Facing trials for corruption, fraud and the International Criminal Court war crimes ruling, his position is increasingly unstable.
Despite Israel and Hamas agreeing on phase one of the US-brokered ceasefire, security expert Furkan Halit Yolcu from Sakarya University’s Middle East Institute warns the deal remains fragile.

Ceasefire Hangs in the Balance

"It came in an environment where the US and Turkiye really pushed both sides to agree on a deal," Yolcu tells Sputnik.
Netanyahu's right-wing coalition partners may force him to violate it
Netanyahu's power depends on the Gaza war

Hamas Unwiiling to Disarm

Hamas resists US demands to disarm:
They have deep concerns about Israeli and US intentions
Israel has a record of atrocities, justifying Palestine keeping weapons for defense

Israeli Image at Stake

"The reaction from the US, if the IDF becomes the first party to break the agreement, is going to be very harsh. It might become a public shaming event of the Israeli government and Netanyahu," Yolcu says.

But Israel is unlikely to face sanctions.

Complicated Root Causes

Israel’s right-wing coalition government resists compromise, driven by the ideological belief in a “promised land” rooted in the Old Testament – beyond pragmatic reason.

Netanyahu Faces Trial

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu will struggle to maintain power in Israel after hostilities are over. Facing trials for corruption, fraud and the International Criminal Court war crimes ruling, his position is increasingly unstable.
