Why the Gaza Truce is on Shaky Ground
Despite Israel and Hamas agreeing on phase one of the US-brokered ceasefire, security expert Furkan Halit Yolcu from Sakarya University’s Middle East Institute warns the deal remains fragile.
Ceasefire Hangs in the Balance
"It came in an environment where the US and Turkiye really pushed both sides to agree on a deal," Yolcu tells Sputnik.
Netanyahu's right-wing coalition partners may force him to violate it
Netanyahu's power depends on the Gaza war
Hamas Unwiiling to Disarm
Hamas resists US demands to disarm:
They have deep concerns about Israeli and US intentions
Israel has a record of atrocities, justifying Palestine keeping weapons for defense
"The reaction from the US, if the IDF becomes the first party to break the agreement, is going to be very harsh. It might become a public shaming event of the Israeli government and Netanyahu," Yolcu says.
But Israel is unlikely to face sanctions.
Israel’s right-wing coalition government resists compromise, driven by the ideological belief in a “promised land” rooted in the Old Testament – beyond pragmatic reason.
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu will struggle to maintain power in Israel after hostilities are over
. Facing trials for corruption, fraud and the International Criminal Court war crimes ruling, his position is increasingly unstable.