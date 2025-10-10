https://sputnikglobe.com/20251010/nobel-peace-prize-has-become-orwellian-farce-for-western-elites--1122940011.html

Nobel Peace Prize Has Become Orwellian Farce for Western Elites

The Norwegian Nobel Committee announced in Oslo on October 10 that the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to Maria Corina Machado.

Awarding the Nobel Peace Prize to Maria Corina Machado is "another episode in the endless saga of globalist corruption of values," Professor Alfred de Zayas, former UN Independent Expert on international order and author, tells Sputnik. Over the past 40 years, there has been a globalist takeover of institutions, including the Nobel Committee, Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, IAEA, International Criminal Court, and others, according to the pundit. The professor argues that the Nobel Peace Prize has no useful purpose and no credibility, and should be abolished. "Prize awards are spectacles for the organizers, and the laureates are seldom the best," de Zayas remarks. "This applies not only to the Nobel Prize, but also to the Karlspreis, and the Pulitzer Prize... It is all political."Nobel Peace Prize Isn’t Based on MeritThe Nobel Peace Prize should not be awarded to political campaigners, political analyst and former AfD MEP Gunnar Beck tells Sputnik.Many view Machado as the US’ next proxy in Venezuela after her predecessor, Juan Guaido, failed a coup d'etat attempt in Caracas and lost the support of his opposition allies in 2023. "Candidates are nominated and chosen by committees which consist of public figures, notables and often politicians or high-profile figures who desperately want it. To pretend that these people are not motivated, at least in part, by political views and/or influenced by political pressure is totally unrealistic," Beck concludes.

