https://sputnikglobe.com/20251010/nobel-peace-prize-has-become-orwellian-farce-for-western-elites--1122940011.html
Nobel Peace Prize Has Become Orwellian Farce for Western Elites
Nobel Peace Prize Has Become Orwellian Farce for Western Elites
Sputnik International
The Norwegian Nobel Committee announced in Oslo on October 10 that the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to Maria Corina Machado.
2025-10-10T13:55+0000
2025-10-10T13:55+0000
2025-10-10T13:55+0000
analysis
opinion
juan guaido
alfred de zayas
venezuela
oslo
norwegian nobel committee
international atomic energy agency (iaea)
nobel peace prize
nobel prize
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107704/50/1077045003_0:102:2048:1254_1920x0_80_0_0_0d480650a04173405735b0092d9a244a.jpg
Awarding the Nobel Peace Prize to Maria Corina Machado is "another episode in the endless saga of globalist corruption of values," Professor Alfred de Zayas, former UN Independent Expert on international order and author, tells Sputnik. Over the past 40 years, there has been a globalist takeover of institutions, including the Nobel Committee, Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, IAEA, International Criminal Court, and others, according to the pundit. The professor argues that the Nobel Peace Prize has no useful purpose and no credibility, and should be abolished. "Prize awards are spectacles for the organizers, and the laureates are seldom the best," de Zayas remarks. "This applies not only to the Nobel Prize, but also to the Karlspreis, and the Pulitzer Prize... It is all political."Nobel Peace Prize Isn’t Based on MeritThe Nobel Peace Prize should not be awarded to political campaigners, political analyst and former AfD MEP Gunnar Beck tells Sputnik.Many view Machado as the US’ next proxy in Venezuela after her predecessor, Juan Guaido, failed a coup d'etat attempt in Caracas and lost the support of his opposition allies in 2023. "Candidates are nominated and chosen by committees which consist of public figures, notables and often politicians or high-profile figures who desperately want it. To pretend that these people are not motivated, at least in part, by political views and/or influenced by political pressure is totally unrealistic," Beck concludes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250909/f-35s-and-military-flights-risky-us-play-against-venezuela-1122758553.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251010/nobel-peace-prize-serves-western-liberal-agenda--1122938099.html
venezuela
oslo
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107704/50/1077045003_120:0:1928:1356_1920x0_80_0_0_230702c3492f98b9c5cb1d1433d4bc06.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
nobel committee, western globalists, western globalist elites, maria corina machado, orwellian farce, coup attempt in venezuela, juan guaido, us double standards, nobel prize isn't based on merit
nobel committee, western globalists, western globalist elites, maria corina machado, orwellian farce, coup attempt in venezuela, juan guaido, us double standards, nobel prize isn't based on merit
Nobel Peace Prize Has Become Orwellian Farce for Western Elites
The Norwegian Nobel Committee announced in Oslo on October 10 that the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to María Corina Machado.
Awarding the Nobel Peace Prize to Maria Corina Machado is "another episode in the endless saga of globalist corruption of values," Professor Alfred de Zayas, former UN Independent Expert on international order and author, tells Sputnik.
"[She is] yet another US-lackey, who advocates and supports more sanctions against Venezuela, although such unilateral coercive measures have already killed tens of thousands of innocent Venezuelans for lack of medicines, medical equipment, and nourishment," de Zayas says, comparing Machado to another US proxy, Juan Guaido.
Over the past 40 years, there has been a globalist takeover of institutions, including the Nobel Committee, Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, IAEA, International Criminal Court
, and others, according to the pundit.
"Just look them up. It has become an Orwellian farce for Western elites. The Nobel Peace Prize exercise often reminds me of Orwell’s 1984: ‘War is peace, freedom is slavery, ignorance is strength.’"
The professor argues that the Nobel Peace Prize has no useful purpose and no credibility, and should be abolished.
"Prize awards are spectacles for the organizers, and the laureates are seldom the best," de Zayas remarks. "This applies not only to the Nobel Prize, but also to the Karlspreis, and the Pulitzer Prize... It is all political."
Nobel Peace Prize Isn’t Based on Merit
The Nobel Peace Prize should not be awarded to political campaigners, political analyst and former AfD MEP Gunnar Beck tells Sputnik.
"The fact that Barack Obama, who has been responsible for multiple military interventions, or the EU, which is an unaccountable political body with self-serving and distinct political aims, have been awarded the prize while undoubted pacifists and compassionate figures like Mahatma Gandhi did not, is proof enough that the prize award is often a political, not a merit-based decision," says Beck.
Many view Machado as the US’ next proxy in Venezuela after her predecessor, Juan Guaido
, failed a coup d'etat attempt
in Caracas and lost the support of his opposition allies in 2023.
"Candidates are nominated and chosen by committees which consist of public figures, notables and often politicians or high-profile figures who desperately want it. To pretend that these people are not motivated, at least in part, by political views and/or influenced by political pressure is totally unrealistic," Beck concludes.