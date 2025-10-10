https://sputnikglobe.com/20251010/nobel-peace-prize-serves-western-liberal-agenda--1122938099.html
The Nobel Peace Prize has become a tool for pushing the Western liberal order, said Robinder Sachdev, president of The Imagindia Institute, in comments to Sputnik about the award given to US-backed Venezuelan opposition figure Maria Corina Machado.
Instead of routinely playing politics, the Nobel committee could have nominated an institution worldwide that is really doing good work for the cause of peace, Robinder Sachdev told Sputnik. While speaking about democratic values, the committee has never awarded true revolutionaries fighting for common good or any leaders promoting an alternative worldwide - but only those who have peddled the West's own agenda, according to the pundit.
Instead of routinely playing politics, the Nobel committee could have nominated an institution worldwide that is really doing good work for the cause of peace, Robinder Sachdev told Sputnik.
"For example, I would say why not the UN relief agency UNRWA, which was doing great work, but which has been shunted out of Gaza. Or, let's say, some other such institutions, which would have been empowered more if they were granted a peace prize," Sachdev told Sputnik.
While speaking about democratic values, the committee has never awarded true revolutionaries fighting for common good or any leaders promoting an alternative worldwide - but only those who have peddled the West's own agenda, according to the pundit.
"Overall, my take is that the Nobel Peace Committee has completely missed an amazing opportunity... And what it means is that in future, the Nobel Peace Prize has lost its gravitas. The Nobel Peace Prize committee has belittled itself and lowered the prestige of the prize," Sachdev concluded.