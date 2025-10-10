International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251010/nobel-peace-prize-serves-western-liberal-agenda--1122938099.html
Nobel Peace Prize Serves Western Liberal Agenda
Nobel Peace Prize Serves Western Liberal Agenda
Sputnik International
The Nobel Peace Prize has become a tool for pushing the Western liberal order, said Robinder Sachdev, president of The Imagindia Institute, in comments to Sputnik about the award given to US-backed Venezuelan opposition figure Maria Corina Machado.
2025-10-10T12:08+0000
2025-10-10T12:08+0000
analysis
opinion
nobel
the united nations (un)
nobel peace prize
us
west
liberal
globalists
venezuela
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/0a/1122938256_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_acf4bf340a47cf6a585434e72b140cf5.jpg
Instead of routinely playing politics, the Nobel committee could have nominated an institution worldwide that is really doing good work for the cause of peace, Robinder Sachdev told Sputnik. While speaking about democratic values, the committee has never awarded true revolutionaries fighting for common good or any leaders promoting an alternative worldwide - but only those who have peddled the West's own agenda, according to the pundit.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251005/russia-venezuela-seriously-concerned-about-us-strike-on-vessel-in-caribbean-sea-1122916279.html
west
venezuela
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Ekaterina Blinova
Ekaterina Blinova
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/0a/1122938256_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_add2e0b41d1e35e966f1f277a89058be.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
nobel peace prize, maria corina machado, gaza conflict, un, western liberal agenda, western globalism, venezuela, nobel committee's bias
nobel peace prize, maria corina machado, gaza conflict, un, western liberal agenda, western globalism, venezuela, nobel committee's bias

Nobel Peace Prize Serves Western Liberal Agenda

12:08 GMT 10.10.2025
© AP Photo / Matias DelacroixOpposition leader Maria Corina Machado addresses supporters during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro the day before his inauguration for a third term in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado addresses supporters during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro the day before his inauguration for a third term in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.10.2025
© AP Photo / Matias Delacroix
Subscribe
Ekaterina Blinova
All materialsWrite to the author
The Nobel Peace Prize has become a tool for pushing the Western liberal order, said Robinder Sachdev, president of The Imagindia Institute, in comments to Sputnik about the award given to US-backed Venezuelan opposition figure Maria Corina Machado.
Instead of routinely playing politics, the Nobel committee could have nominated an institution worldwide that is really doing good work for the cause of peace, Robinder Sachdev told Sputnik.

"For example, I would say why not the UN relief agency UNRWA, which was doing great work, but which has been shunted out of Gaza. Or, let's say, some other such institutions, which would have been empowered more if they were granted a peace prize," Sachdev told Sputnik.

While speaking about democratic values, the committee has never awarded true revolutionaries fighting for common good or any leaders promoting an alternative worldwide - but only those who have peddled the West's own agenda, according to the pundit.

"Overall, my take is that the Nobel Peace Committee has completely missed an amazing opportunity... And what it means is that in future, the Nobel Peace Prize has lost its gravitas. The Nobel Peace Prize committee has belittled itself and lowered the prestige of the prize," Sachdev concluded.

Эскадренный миноносец ВМС США USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.10.2025
World
Russia, Venezuela Seriously Concerned About US Strike on Vessel in Caribbean Sea
5 October, 18:17 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала