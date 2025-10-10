https://sputnikglobe.com/20251010/nobel-peace-prize-serves-western-liberal-agenda--1122938099.html

Nobel Peace Prize Serves Western Liberal Agenda

The Nobel Peace Prize has become a tool for pushing the Western liberal order, said Robinder Sachdev, president of The Imagindia Institute, in comments to Sputnik about the award given to US-backed Venezuelan opposition figure Maria Corina Machado.

Instead of routinely playing politics, the Nobel committee could have nominated an institution worldwide that is really doing good work for the cause of peace, Robinder Sachdev told Sputnik. While speaking about democratic values, the committee has never awarded true revolutionaries fighting for common good or any leaders promoting an alternative worldwide - but only those who have peddled the West's own agenda, according to the pundit.

