Russian Military Now Solving Tasks That Are Crucial For Russia - Putin

Military personnel are currently solving tasks of crucial importance for Russia, stated Russian President Vladimir Putin.

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/0a/1122939067_0:168:3043:1880_1920x0_80_0_0_b28e8c23dba075847eb01b8d58edafad.jpg

"And they [the military] are solving fateful tasks for our country, both the guys on the front line, directly at the forefront, and, of course, the commanders," Putin said at a press conference following his visit to Tajikistan for a CIS summit.The fate of Russia is always in the hands of the people, but now the military is at the forefront, Putin added.Russia will be able to announce the appearance of new types of weapons in the near future, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.Russia's response to Ukraine's bid to obtain US-made Tomahawk missiles will be to strengthen the national air defense system, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday."Our response is to strengthen the air defense system of the Russian Federation," Putin said.Putin called the discussions about sending Tomahawks to Ukraine "show-off bordering blackmail."Russia has something to offer to resolve the situation in Gaza, Putin said.Given the level of trust between Russia and Palestine, Moscow's participation in a settlement in Gaza could be in demand, the president added.Russia and the United States understand the direction they need to take to bring the conflict in Ukraine to a peaceful conclusion, Vladimir Putin said."We did not disclose all details of what was discussed in Anchorage. We were just saying that, in general, we have an understanding between the United States and Russia about where to move and what goals to pursue to end this conflict by peaceful means," Putin said.Russia and the United States continue to operate within the framework established by the agreements reached at the Alaska summit in mid-August, Putin said.Donald Trump is working on the issues of achieving peace, and a vivid example is the situation in the Middle East, Putin said.Trump is doing a lot to resolve complex and long-term crises, Putin said, adding that Russia supports the US initiative to settle the Gaza conflict.There are contacts between Moscow and Washington, they are conducted through the Russian Foreign Ministry and the US State Department, Putin said.Vladimir Putin, commenting on awarding the Nobel Peace Prize to someone other than US President Donald Trump, said that it is not up to him to decide.The Nobel Committee has repeatedly awarded Peace Prize to those who have done nothing for peace, the president said, adding that Trump sincerely seeks to resolve the crisis in Ukraine."In my opinion, they have caused enormous damage to the credibility of this award with these decision," Putin said.Earlier in the day, the Nobel Committee in Oslo announced that the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado.Commenting on Volodymyr Zelensky's remark on Thursday that Kiev would nominate Trump for the prize if the US sends Tomahawks, the president said that linking the prize with arms supplies to Ukraine is ridiculous.The novelty of Russian nuclear deterrence is higher than that of other states, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.Many countries are considering and preparing to hold nuclear tests, Putin added."Some experts believe that it would be necessary to conduct field tests, and in some countries they are thinking about it, as far as we know, they are even preparing it. So I said that if they do, then we will do the same," Putin said, adding that the tests of new weapons are proceeding successfully.The withdrawal of the United States from the New START (New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) is not critical for Russia, Vladimir Putin said.Few months will be enough to reach an agreement with the United States on the treaty, the president said.Russia is ready to negotiate with the United States on arms control issues, Vladimir Putin said."We are ready to negotiate, if it is acceptable and useful for the Americans, for the American side. If not, then no. But it will be a pity, because then there will be nothing left in terms of deterrence in the field of strategic and offensive weapons," Putin said.Some certain arms race is going on in the world right now, Putin added.Putin called the establishment of the CIS Plus format of cooperation between the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and other nations and international organizations an important decision."This is an important decision, because it makes the organization no longer some kind of family gathering, but gives it the status of a truly international organization," Putin said at a press conference following his visit to Tajikistan for a CIS summit.There are many people willing to work in the CIS Plus format, Putin added.Vladimir Putin said that the Russian-Arab summit had been postponed at his initiative, because he did not want to interfere with the peace process in the Middle East."We agreed to postpone our meeting, Russia and the League of Arab States, it was my initiative. I did this because I do not want to interfere with the process that we hope is now well established and moving forward, incidentally, on the initiative and with the direct participation of [US President Donald] Trump in the Middle East," Putin said.Russia has a high level of trust with Arab countries, including Palestine, Putin added.

