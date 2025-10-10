Russian Military Now Solving Tasks That Are Crucial For Russia - Putin
13:08 GMT 10.10.2025 (Updated: 13:19 GMT 10.10.2025)
The Russian military is currently addressing tasks that are fateful for the country, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
"And they [the military] are solving fateful tasks for our country, both the guys on the front line, directly at the forefront, and, of course, the commanders," Putin said at a press conference following his visit to Tajikistan for a CIS summit.
The fate of Russia is always in the hands of the people, but now the military is at the forefront, Putin added.
"Why [Putin held a meeting] with the military – I think it is clear: because the fate of Russia is, to a significant extent, always exclusively in the hands of the Russian people, but now our armed forces are at the forefront, on the front line in both the literal and figurative sense," Putin said, when asked why he held a meeting with the military on his birthday on October 7.
Russia will be able to announce the appearance of new types of weapons in the near future, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
"We are bringing it up to date, and I think we will have the opportunity to announce in the near future the new weapons that we once announced," Putin said.
Russia's response to Ukraine's bid to obtain US-made Tomahawk missiles will be to strengthen the national air defense system, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
"Our response is to strengthen the air defense system of the Russian Federation," Putin said.
Putin called the discussions about sending Tomahawks to Ukraine "show-off bordering blackmail."
Russia has something to offer to resolve the situation in Gaza, Putin said.
"I think Russia has something to say and something to offer to resolve the issues that will arise one way or another during the implementation of the agreements reached," Putin said.
Given the level of trust between Russia and Palestine, Moscow's participation in a settlement in Gaza could be in demand, the president added.
Russia and the United States understand the direction they need to take to bring the conflict in Ukraine to a peaceful conclusion, Vladimir Putin said.
"We did not disclose all details of what was discussed in Anchorage. We were just saying that, in general, we have an understanding between the United States and Russia about where to move and what goals to pursue to end this conflict by peaceful means," Putin said.
Russia and the United States continue to operate within the framework established by the agreements reached at the Alaska summit in mid-August, Putin said.
Donald Trump is working on the issues of achieving peace, and a vivid example is the situation in the Middle East, Putin said.
"He [Trump] is definitely trying, definitely working on these issues. Issues of achieving peace and resolving complex international situations. The most striking example is the situation in the Middle East. If we succeed in completing everything that Donald aspired to, everything that he talked about and what he is trying to do, it will be a historic event. It is just a historical event," Putin said.
Trump is doing a lot to resolve complex and long-term crises, Putin said, adding that Russia supports the US initiative to settle the Gaza conflict.
There are contacts between Moscow and Washington, they are conducted through the Russian Foreign Ministry and the US State Department, Putin said.
Vladimir Putin, commenting on awarding the Nobel Peace Prize to someone other than US President Donald Trump, said that it is not up to him to decide.
"It is not up to me to decide who gets the Nobel Prize," Putin said at a press conference following his visit to Dushanbe.
The Nobel Committee has repeatedly awarded Peace Prize to those who have done nothing for peace, the president said, adding that Trump sincerely seeks to resolve the crisis in Ukraine.
"In my opinion, they have caused enormous damage to the credibility of this award with these decision," Putin said.
Earlier in the day, the Nobel Committee in Oslo announced that the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado.
Commenting on Volodymyr Zelensky's remark on Thursday that Kiev would nominate Trump for the prize if the US sends Tomahawks, the president said that linking the prize with arms supplies to Ukraine is ridiculous.
The novelty of Russian nuclear deterrence is higher than that of other states, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
"The novelty of our nuclear deterrent is higher than that of any other nuclear state, and we are actively developing all this," Putin told a press conference following a state visit to Tajikistan.
Many countries are considering and preparing to hold nuclear tests, Putin added.
"Some experts believe that it would be necessary to conduct field tests, and in some countries they are thinking about it, as far as we know, they are even preparing it. So I said that if they do, then we will do the same," Putin said, adding that the tests of new weapons are proceeding successfully.
The withdrawal of the United States from the New START (New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) is not critical for Russia, Vladimir Putin said.
"If the American side decides they do not need this, it is not critical for us at all. Everything is going according to plan in this regard," Putin said during a press conference following his state visit to Tajikistan.
Few months will be enough to reach an agreement with the United States on the treaty, the president said.
Russia is ready to negotiate with the United States on arms control issues, Vladimir Putin said.
"We are ready to negotiate, if it is acceptable and useful for the Americans, for the American side. If not, then no. But it will be a pity, because then there will be nothing left in terms of deterrence in the field of strategic and offensive weapons," Putin said.
Some certain arms race is going on in the world right now, Putin added.
Putin called the establishment of the CIS Plus format of cooperation between the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and other nations and international organizations an important decision.
"This is an important decision, because it makes the organization no longer some kind of family gathering, but gives it the status of a truly international organization," Putin said at a press conference following his visit to Tajikistan for a CIS summit.
There are many people willing to work in the CIS Plus format, Putin added.
Vladimir Putin said that the Russian-Arab summit had been postponed at his initiative, because he did not want to interfere with the peace process in the Middle East.
"We agreed to postpone our meeting, Russia and the League of Arab States, it was my initiative. I did this because I do not want to interfere with the process that we hope is now well established and moving forward, incidentally, on the initiative and with the direct participation of [US President Donald] Trump in the Middle East," Putin said.
Russia has a high level of trust with Arab countries, including Palestine, Putin added.