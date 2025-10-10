https://sputnikglobe.com/20251010/cis-leaders-sign-19-documents-following-summit-in-tajikistan---kremlin-1122936560.html
CIS Leaders Sign 19 Documents Following Summit in Tajikistan - Kremlin
CIS Leaders Sign 19 Documents Following Summit in Tajikistan - Kremlin
The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) leaders signed 19 documents following the summit in Tajikistan, the Kremlin said on Friday.
The Kremlin website published a list of 19 documents, including the decisions "On the Chairmanship of the Commonwealth of Independent States in 2026" and "On the Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Independent States." The leaders decided to grant the Shanghai Cooperation Organization observer status within the CIS, the Kremlin added. The leaders also decided to establish the CIS Plus Format, the Kremlin also said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) leaders signed 19 documents following the summit in Tajikistan, the Kremlin said on Friday.
The Kremlin website published a list of 19 documents, including the decisions "On the Chairmanship of the Commonwealth of Independent States in 2026" and "On the Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Independent States."
The leaders decided to grant the Shanghai Cooperation Organization
observer status within the CIS, the Kremlin added.
The leaders also decided to establish the CIS Plus Format, the Kremlin also said.