Russia's Trade With African Countries Growing Rapidly, Reached Almost $30 Bln - Lavrov

Russia's Trade With African Countries Growing Rapidly, Reached Almost $30 Bln - Lavrov

Russia's trade with African countries is growing rapidly and has reached nearly $30 billion, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

2025-10-10T04:50+0000

"Trade turnover with Africa, of course, is not as impressive as that of China with African countries or that of Western countries, but it is growing rapidly and has reached nearly $30 billion," Lavrov said in an interview with RT for the 'Bridges to the East' project. He said about eight countries account for 70% of that trade, adding that diversification is necessary.Moscow is ready to work with China on the global governance initiative put forward by Beijing, Sergey Lavrov also said.On September 1, at the expanded "SCO Plus" meeting held during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tianjin, Chinese President Xi Jinping put forward a global governance initiative consisting of five points, stressing the need to uphold international law, uphold the principle of multilateralism, reject double standards, and ensure equal participation in global governance for all countries, regardless of size or power.

