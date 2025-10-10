International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251010/russias-trade-with-african-countries-growing-rapidly-reached-almost-30-bln---lavrov-1122935383.html
Russia's Trade With African Countries Growing Rapidly, Reached Almost $30 Bln - Lavrov
Russia's Trade With African Countries Growing Rapidly, Reached Almost $30 Bln - Lavrov
Sputnik International
Russia's trade with African countries is growing rapidly and has reached nearly $30 billion, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
2025-10-10T04:50+0000
2025-10-10T04:50+0000
world
sergey lavrov
china
russia
east
shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/1b/1122876962_0:0:3004:1691_1920x0_80_0_0_007973bee46bc03d7fb4016f7a96859e.jpg
"Trade turnover with Africa, of course, is not as impressive as that of China with African countries or that of Western countries, but it is growing rapidly and has reached nearly $30 billion," Lavrov said in an interview with RT for the 'Bridges to the East' project. He said about eight countries account for 70% of that trade, adding that diversification is necessary.Moscow is ready to work with China on the global governance initiative put forward by Beijing, Sergey Lavrov also said.On September 1, at the expanded "SCO Plus" meeting held during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tianjin, Chinese President Xi Jinping put forward a global governance initiative consisting of five points, stressing the need to uphold international law, uphold the principle of multilateralism, reject double standards, and ensure equal participation in global governance for all countries, regardless of size or power.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250904/sco-summit-and-the-west-taming-the-rebellious-or-a-race-against-time-1122723610.html
china
russia
east
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/1b/1122876962_165:0:2894:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_11eb791716dcb1f2a3980d5079ff7d58.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia's trade with african countries is growing rapidly and has reached nearly $30 billion, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov said.
russia's trade with african countries is growing rapidly and has reached nearly $30 billion, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov said.

Russia's Trade With African Countries Growing Rapidly, Reached Almost $30 Bln - Lavrov

04:50 GMT 10.10.2025
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov gives a speech at the UN General Assembly in New York. Saturday, September 27, 2025.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov gives a speech at the UN General Assembly in New York. Saturday, September 27, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.10.2025
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Russia's trade with African countries is growing rapidly and has reached nearly $30 billion, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
"Trade turnover with Africa, of course, is not as impressive as that of China with African countries or that of Western countries, but it is growing rapidly and has reached nearly $30 billion," Lavrov said in an interview with RT for the 'Bridges to the East' project.
He said about eight countries account for 70% of that trade, adding that diversification is necessary.
Moscow is ready to work with China on the global governance initiative put forward by Beijing, Sergey Lavrov also said.
"We said that this [China's global governance initiative] is the right thing to do. To ensure fair global governance, we are ready to work with our Chinese colleagues who put forward this initiative, to understand how they see it," Lavrov said in an interview with RT for the 'Bridges to the East' project.
Президент РФ Владимир Путин на церемонии совместного фотографирования глав государств - членов ШОС в Тяньцзине - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.09.2025
World
SCO Summit and the West: Taming the Rebellious or a Race Against Time
4 September, 08:39 GMT
On September 1, at the expanded "SCO Plus" meeting held during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tianjin, Chinese President Xi Jinping put forward a global governance initiative consisting of five points, stressing the need to uphold international law, uphold the principle of multilateralism, reject double standards, and ensure equal participation in global governance for all countries, regardless of size or power.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала