https://sputnikglobe.com/20251010/russias-trade-with-african-countries-growing-rapidly-reached-almost-30-bln---lavrov-1122935383.html
Russia's Trade With African Countries Growing Rapidly, Reached Almost $30 Bln - Lavrov
Russia's Trade With African Countries Growing Rapidly, Reached Almost $30 Bln - Lavrov
Sputnik International
Russia's trade with African countries is growing rapidly and has reached nearly $30 billion, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
2025-10-10T04:50+0000
2025-10-10T04:50+0000
2025-10-10T04:50+0000
world
sergey lavrov
china
russia
east
shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/1b/1122876962_0:0:3004:1691_1920x0_80_0_0_007973bee46bc03d7fb4016f7a96859e.jpg
"Trade turnover with Africa, of course, is not as impressive as that of China with African countries or that of Western countries, but it is growing rapidly and has reached nearly $30 billion," Lavrov said in an interview with RT for the 'Bridges to the East' project. He said about eight countries account for 70% of that trade, adding that diversification is necessary.Moscow is ready to work with China on the global governance initiative put forward by Beijing, Sergey Lavrov also said.On September 1, at the expanded "SCO Plus" meeting held during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tianjin, Chinese President Xi Jinping put forward a global governance initiative consisting of five points, stressing the need to uphold international law, uphold the principle of multilateralism, reject double standards, and ensure equal participation in global governance for all countries, regardless of size or power.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250904/sco-summit-and-the-west-taming-the-rebellious-or-a-race-against-time-1122723610.html
china
russia
east
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/1b/1122876962_165:0:2894:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_11eb791716dcb1f2a3980d5079ff7d58.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia's trade with african countries is growing rapidly and has reached nearly $30 billion, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov said.
russia's trade with african countries is growing rapidly and has reached nearly $30 billion, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov said.
Russia's Trade With African Countries Growing Rapidly, Reached Almost $30 Bln - Lavrov
Russia's trade with African countries is growing rapidly and has reached nearly $30 billion, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
"Trade turnover with Africa, of course, is not as impressive as that of China with African countries or that of Western countries, but it is growing rapidly and has reached nearly $30 billion," Lavrov said in an interview with RT for the 'Bridges to the East' project.
He said about eight countries account for 70% of that trade, adding that diversification is necessary.
Moscow is ready to work with China on the global governance initiative put forward by Beijing, Sergey Lavrov also said.
"We said that this [China's global governance initiative] is the right thing to do. To ensure fair global governance, we are ready to work with our Chinese colleagues who put forward this initiative, to understand how they see it," Lavrov said in an interview with RT for the 'Bridges to the East' project.
On September 1, at the expanded "SCO Plus" meeting held during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tianjin, Chinese President Xi Jinping put forward a global governance initiative consisting of five points, stressing the need to uphold international law, uphold the principle of multilateralism, reject double standards, and ensure equal participation in global governance for all countries, regardless of size or power.