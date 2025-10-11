https://sputnikglobe.com/20251011/hungary-begins-collecting-signatures-against-brussels-military-plans---orban-1122943514.html
Hungary Begins Collecting Signatures Against Brussels' Military Plans - Orban
Hungary Begins Collecting Signatures Against Brussels' Military Plans - Orban
Sputnik International
Hungary has begun collecting signatures against the European Union's military plans, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Saturday.
2025-10-11T13:40+0000
2025-10-11T13:40+0000
2025-10-11T13:40+0000
world
viktor orban
europe
hungary
brussels
european union (eu)
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/19/1120673910_0:0:3164:1779_1920x0_80_0_0_d3fbe83010aee539fef7a56cff62d761.jpg
On October 2, Orban said that he would initiate a petition in Hungary against Brussels' military plans, which presented a strategy for "defeating Russia" at the EU summit. Europe is moving towards war "faster and faster" and claims to have developed a strategy to win the conflict in Ukraine, but in fact these are not specific plans, but only "dreams of Brussels," Orban said. The Hungarian prime minister added that an entire campaign had been launched against Budapest in Brussels with accusations of espionage, scandals with fake news and legal manipulation in order to unseat the nationally oriented government in the parliamentary elections of 2026 and appoint its "viceroys" in the form of the Hungarian opposition. On October 3, Orban said that behind closed doors most EU countries agree with Hungary that Europe is sliding towards war and will sooner or later send military personnel to Ukraine, who will return in coffins. In June, Orban said that the EU cannot win the conflict in Ukraine and warned that it could end up having an Afghanistan for a neighbor if a diplomatic solution were not found. European right-wing conservative parties do not want Europeans to return from Ukraine in coffins, Orban added. On September 7, he also predicted the division of Ukraine into a Russian, demilitarized, and western zone after the conflict ends.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250927/eu-plans-to-steal-russian-assets-over-hungarian-objections--report-1122876529.html
hungary
brussels
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/19/1120673910_143:0:2874:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_db459b4b6ff0cd100346f7f5f95e135d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
hungarian prime minister viktor orban, brussels' military plans, collecting signatures against
hungarian prime minister viktor orban, brussels' military plans, collecting signatures against
Hungary Begins Collecting Signatures Against Brussels' Military Plans - Orban
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hungary has begun collecting signatures against the European Union's military plans, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Saturday.
On October 2, Orban said that he would initiate a petition in Hungary against Brussels' military plans, which presented a strategy for "defeating Russia" at the EU summit.
"We can't watch this without doing anything! We must show once again that the Hungarian people do not want war. That is why today we are starting to collect signatures against Brussels' military plans. We will be in every town and village, because right now we need every Hungarian who wants peace," Orban said on social media.
Europe is moving towards war "faster and faster" and claims to have developed a strategy to win the conflict in Ukraine, but in fact these are not specific plans, but only "dreams of Brussels," Orban said.
The Hungarian prime minister added that an entire campaign had been launched against Budapest in Brussels with accusations of espionage, scandals with fake news and legal manipulation in order to unseat the nationally oriented government in the parliamentary elections of 2026 and appoint its "viceroys" in the form of the Hungarian opposition.
On October 3, Orban said that behind closed doors most EU countries agree with Hungary that Europe is sliding towards war and will sooner or later send military personnel to Ukraine, who will return in coffins.
In June, Orban said that the EU cannot win the conflict in Ukraine
and warned that it could end up having an Afghanistan for a neighbor if a diplomatic solution were not found. European right-wing conservative parties do not want Europeans to return from Ukraine in coffins, Orban added. On September 7, he also predicted the division of Ukraine into a Russian, demilitarized, and western zone after the conflict ends.