Hungarian Minister Slams Forced Mobilization in Ukraine as 'Disgrace for Europe'

Forced mobilization in Ukraine, during which people are beaten and sometimes beaten to death, is a widely recognized fact and a disgrace for European politicians, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Thursday.

2025-09-04T13:26+0000

2025-09-04T13:26+0000

2025-09-04T13:26+0000

world

europe

peter szijjarto

ukraine

hungary

budapest

forced mobilization

"As far as mobilization is concerned, I can say that this is a well-known fact. Not only in Hungary, not only in Ukraine, but throughout the world. It is widely acknowledged that there is an open manhunt in Ukraine, that there is forced mobilization in Ukraine. Everyone knows that during this forced conscription, people are often beaten, in some cases beaten to death. And they can afford to do this because, according to pro-war European politicians, Ukraine is allowed to do whatever it wants in this situation," Szijjarto said at a press conference in Budapest. The minister added that one of "the greatest disgraces of 21st-century Europe" is that in the very heart of Europe, people are being hunted down, beaten, and sometimes beaten to death under the pretext of mobilization. Szijjarto added that responsibility for "these crimes" lies in part with all European politicians who turn a blind eye to them. Martial law and mobilization were first introduced in Ukraine in February 2022 and have been extended many times since then. Videos of forced mobilization into the Ukrainian army, showing Ukrainian commissariats taking men away in minibuses and often beating the detainees up, have been widely circulated online for the entire duration of the Ukraine conflict.

ukraine

hungary

budapest

