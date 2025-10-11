International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251011/north-korea-introduces-hwasongpho-20-intercontinental-ballistic-missile-1122941546.html
North Korea Introduces Hwasongpho-20 Intercontinental Ballistic Missile
North Korea Introduces Hwasongpho-20 Intercontinental Ballistic Missile
Sputnik International
North Korea demonstrated the latest Hwasongpho-20 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) at a military parade in Pyongyang in honor of the 80th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.
2025-10-11T05:58+0000
2025-10-11T05:58+0000
military
kim jong un
north korea
korean central news agency (kcna)
pyongyang
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/05/1122913976_0:50:1000:613_1920x0_80_0_0_321277e7b668a28452f16fe5a1abdc58.jpg
The parade was attended by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, heads of parties and governments of friendly countries, representatives of foreign delegations, veterans and diplomats. The parade became a demonstration of the North Korea's achievements in the field of defense, including Chonma-20 tanks, 155mm self-propelled gun howitzers and 600mm MLRSs, KCNA reported. Hwasongpho-20 ICBMs became the most powerful nuclear strategic weapon system of North Korea. The latest weapons reflect "the far-sightedness, resolute decision, iron faith and boundless devotion" of the party, which laid the foundation of the arms industry and "brought about epochal miracles" in the field of the defense industry to protect the dignity and tranquility of North Korea and its people, KCNA reported. The parade ended with fireworks. The military parade in honor of the 80th anniversary of the WPK "will shine forever" as an event that showed the whole world the "immortal dignity" and power of North Korea, united around the party and Kim Jong Un.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251005/north-koreas-kim-jong-un-unveils-next-gen-weapons-at-major-defense-exhibition-1122914183.html
north korea
pyongyang
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/05/1122913976_59:0:943:663_1920x0_80_0_0_069c05ce80dfa78ac264e59d9fd22ce2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
north korea demonstrated the latest hwasongpho-20 intercontinental ballistic missile (icbm) at a military parade in pyongyang in honor of the 80th anniversary of the founding of the workers' party of korea (wpk), the state-run korean central news agency (kcna) reported.
north korea demonstrated the latest hwasongpho-20 intercontinental ballistic missile (icbm) at a military parade in pyongyang in honor of the 80th anniversary of the founding of the workers' party of korea (wpk), the state-run korean central news agency (kcna) reported.

North Korea Introduces Hwasongpho-20 Intercontinental Ballistic Missile

05:58 GMT 11.10.2025
© Photo : Korean Central News Agency (KCNA)North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un attends opening of the Military Hardware Exhibition Defiance Development-2025 in Pyongyang.
North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un attends opening of the Military Hardware Exhibition Defiance Development-2025 in Pyongyang. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2025
© Photo : Korean Central News Agency (KCNA)
Subscribe
North Korea demonstrated the latest Hwasongpho-20 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) at a military parade in Pyongyang in honor of the 80th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.
The parade was attended by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, heads of parties and governments of friendly countries, representatives of foreign delegations, veterans and diplomats. The parade became a demonstration of the North Korea's achievements in the field of defense, including Chonma-20 tanks, 155mm self-propelled gun howitzers and 600mm MLRSs, KCNA reported.
Hwasongpho-20 ICBMs became the most powerful nuclear strategic weapon system of North Korea. The latest weapons reflect "the far-sightedness, resolute decision, iron faith and boundless devotion" of the party, which laid the foundation of the arms industry and "brought about epochal miracles" in the field of the defense industry to protect the dignity and tranquility of North Korea and its people, KCNA reported.
The parade ended with fireworks. The military parade in honor of the 80th anniversary of the WPK "will shine forever" as an event that showed the whole world the "immortal dignity" and power of North Korea, united around the party and Kim Jong Un.
North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un attends opening of the Military Hardware Exhibition Defiance Development-2025 in Pyongyang. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.10.2025
World
North Korea's Kim Jong-un Unveils Next-Gen Weapons at Major Defense Exhibition
5 October, 05:09 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала