North Korea Introduces Hwasongpho-20 Intercontinental Ballistic Missile

North Korea demonstrated the latest Hwasongpho-20 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) at a military parade in Pyongyang in honor of the 80th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

2025-10-11T05:58+0000

The parade was attended by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, heads of parties and governments of friendly countries, representatives of foreign delegations, veterans and diplomats. The parade became a demonstration of the North Korea's achievements in the field of defense, including Chonma-20 tanks, 155mm self-propelled gun howitzers and 600mm MLRSs, KCNA reported. Hwasongpho-20 ICBMs became the most powerful nuclear strategic weapon system of North Korea. The latest weapons reflect "the far-sightedness, resolute decision, iron faith and boundless devotion" of the party, which laid the foundation of the arms industry and "brought about epochal miracles" in the field of the defense industry to protect the dignity and tranquility of North Korea and its people, KCNA reported. The parade ended with fireworks. The military parade in honor of the 80th anniversary of the WPK "will shine forever" as an event that showed the whole world the "immortal dignity" and power of North Korea, united around the party and Kim Jong Un.

