Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated over 525 Ukrainian military personnel and improved its position along the front line over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to more than 525 military personnel, four armored combat vehicles, five cars, and an artillery piece," the ministry said in a statement. Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated up to 210 servicepeople and equipment of three Ukrainian brigades in the Kharkov Region and the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), while Battlegroup Vostok has eliminated over 360 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry added. At the same time, Russia's Battlegroup Yug has defeated up to 170 Ukrainian soldiers and three armored combat vehicles in the DPR over the past day, while Battlegroup Sever has eliminated up to 165 Ukrainian military personnel, the ministry said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated over 525 Ukrainian military personnel and improved its position along the front line over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to more than 525 military personnel, four armored combat vehicles, five cars, and an artillery piece," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated up to 210 servicepeople and equipment of three Ukrainian brigades in the Kharkov Region and the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), while Battlegroup Vostok has eliminated over 360 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry added.
At the same time, Russia's Battlegroup Yug
has defeated up to 170 Ukrainian soldiers and three armored combat vehicles in the DPR over the past day, while Battlegroup Sever has eliminated up to 165 Ukrainian military personnel, the ministry said.