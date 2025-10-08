International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251008/russian-forces-liberate-novogrigorovka-settlement-in-zaporozhye-region---mod-1122925110.html
Russian Forces Liberate Novogrigorovka Settlement in Zaporozhye Region - MoD
Russian Forces Liberate Novogrigorovka Settlement in Zaporozhye Region - MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Novogrigorovka in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
2025-10-08T09:35+0000
2025-10-08T09:35+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian defense ministry
russia
zaporozhye
ukraine
russian armed forces
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/1f/1121317803_30:0:3671:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a607f7598eb6583c4133623f743c3a50.jpg
"Battlegroup Vostok, as a result of decisive actions, liberated the village of Novogrigorovka in the Zaporozhye region," the ministry said in a statement.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated more than 445 Ukrainian military personnel over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Battlegroup Vostok has eliminated over 385 Ukrainian soldiers, Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated up to 225 Ukrainian servicepeople, and Battlegroup Sever has eliminated up to 220 Ukrainian troops, the ministry said.The Russian armed forces also struck a traction substation and rolling stock used to transport Ukrainian armed forces units, the ministry said.Additionally, Russia's Battlegroup Yug has completed the destruction of the Ukrainian armed forces trapped south of Kleban-Bykske Reservoir in the Donetsk People's Republic, the statement read.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251007/russian-troops-liberate-fedorovka-and-novovasilevskoye-settlements-1122920891.html
russia
zaporozhye
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/1f/1121317803_485:0:3216:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d153ae501a259f1aad032a6ae4e93cb6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian forces, zaporozhye region, russian armed forces, russian defense ministry
russian forces, zaporozhye region, russian armed forces, russian defense ministry

Russian Forces Liberate Novogrigorovka Settlement in Zaporozhye Region - MoD

09:35 GMT 08.10.2025
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen fire a BM-27 Uragan (Hurricane) multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions
Russian servicemen fire a BM-27 Uragan (Hurricane) multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.10.2025
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Novogrigorovka in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"Battlegroup Vostok, as a result of decisive actions, liberated the village of Novogrigorovka in the Zaporozhye region," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated more than 445 Ukrainian military personnel over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 445 servicepeople, five vehicles, four artillery pieces," the ministry said in a statement.
Battlegroup Vostok has eliminated over 385 Ukrainian soldiers, Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated up to 225 Ukrainian servicepeople, and Battlegroup Sever has eliminated up to 220 Ukrainian troops, the ministry said.
The Russian armed forces also struck a traction substation and rolling stock used to transport Ukrainian armed forces units, the ministry said.
Additionally, Russia's Battlegroup Yug has completed the destruction of the Ukrainian armed forces trapped south of Kleban-Bykske Reservoir in the Donetsk People's Republic, the statement read.
Naval infantry servicemen of the Russian Pacific Fleet take part in a military exercise at the Klerk training ground. July 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.10.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Troops Liberate Fedorovka and Novovasilevskoye Settlements
Yesterday, 09:41 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала