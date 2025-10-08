https://sputnikglobe.com/20251008/russian-forces-liberate-novogrigorovka-settlement-in-zaporozhye-region---mod-1122925110.html
Russian Forces Liberate Novogrigorovka Settlement in Zaporozhye Region - MoD
The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Novogrigorovka in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"Battlegroup Vostok, as a result of decisive actions, liberated the village of Novogrigorovka in the Zaporozhye region," the ministry said in a statement.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated more than 445 Ukrainian military personnel over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Battlegroup Vostok has eliminated over 385 Ukrainian soldiers, Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated up to 225 Ukrainian servicepeople, and Battlegroup Sever has eliminated up to 220 Ukrainian troops, the ministry said.The Russian armed forces also struck a traction substation and rolling stock used to transport Ukrainian armed forces units, the ministry said.Additionally, Russia's Battlegroup Yug has completed the destruction of the Ukrainian armed forces trapped south of Kleban-Bykske Reservoir in the Donetsk People's Republic, the statement read.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Novogrigorovka in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"Battlegroup Vostok, as a result of decisive actions, liberated the village of Novogrigorovka in the Zaporozhye region," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated more than 445 Ukrainian military personnel over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry
said.
"The Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 445 servicepeople, five vehicles, four artillery pieces," the ministry said in a statement.
Battlegroup Vostok has eliminated over 385 Ukrainian soldiers, Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated up to 225 Ukrainian servicepeople, and Battlegroup Sever has eliminated up to 220 Ukrainian troops, the ministry said.
The Russian armed forces also struck a traction substation and rolling stock used to transport Ukrainian armed forces units, the ministry said.
Additionally, Russia's Battlegroup Yug has completed the destruction of the Ukrainian armed forces trapped south of Kleban-Bykske Reservoir in the Donetsk People's Republic, the statement read.