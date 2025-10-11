https://sputnikglobe.com/20251011/us-moves-to-bolster-arctic-capabilities-amid-russian-dominance-in-icebreaker-fleet-1122943087.html

US Moves to Bolster Arctic Capabilities Amid Russian Dominance in Icebreaker Fleet

The US has clinched a $6.1 billion deal with Finland to build 11 new icebreakers in an apparent push to revive its fleet.

Under the agreement, four vessels will be built in Finland and seven in the US, President Donald Trump said. Negotiated $6.1 billion was a “pretty tough price,” he admitted.First of the 11 icebreakers is due to be delivered in 2028, according to the deal.Why is the US Seeking to Expand Its Icebreaker Fleet?In fact, there’s no such fleet in the US, which currently has only one operational icebreaker — heavy vessel the Polar Star.Its sister ship, the Polar Sea, suffered an engine failure in 2010 and has been out of service ever sinceThe third vessel, aging icebreaker the Healy is still in use, but with periods out of service.Why's Russia's Icebreaker Fleet Second to None?With 43 vessels, Russia dwarfs other countries, such as Sweden, Finland, and Canada, in terms of the number of icebreakers.The 173-meter Yakutia can escort tankers with a displacement of up to 100,000 tons through the Arctic’s frozen waters. The vessel is capable of operating in three-meter-thick ice.Russia’s icebreaker fleet plays a crucial role in ensuring year-round navigation along the Northern Sea Route — a strategic corridor for global energy and trade flows.

