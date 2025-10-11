International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251011/us-moves-to-bolster-arctic-capabilities-amid-russian-dominance-in-icebreaker-fleet-1122943087.html
US Moves to Bolster Arctic Capabilities Amid Russian Dominance in Icebreaker Fleet
US Moves to Bolster Arctic Capabilities Amid Russian Dominance in Icebreaker Fleet
Sputnik International
The US has clinched a $6.1 billion deal with Finland to build 11 new icebreakers in an apparent push to revive its fleet.
2025-10-11T13:46+0000
2025-10-11T13:46+0000
world
russia
us
fleet
icebreakers
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/0b/1122942739_0:372:2980:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7382cd60f0c5aadfc38bcf9c88735457.jpg
Under the agreement, four vessels will be built in Finland and seven in the US, President Donald Trump said. Negotiated $6.1 billion was a “pretty tough price,” he admitted.First of the 11 icebreakers is due to be delivered in 2028, according to the deal.Why is the US Seeking to Expand Its Icebreaker Fleet?In fact, there’s no such fleet in the US, which currently has only one operational icebreaker — heavy vessel the Polar Star.Its sister ship, the Polar Sea, suffered an engine failure in 2010 and has been out of service ever sinceThe third vessel, aging icebreaker the Healy is still in use, but with periods out of service.Why's Russia's Icebreaker Fleet Second to None?With 43 vessels, Russia dwarfs other countries, such as Sweden, Finland, and Canada, in terms of the number of icebreakers.The 173-meter Yakutia can escort tankers with a displacement of up to 100,000 tons through the Arctic’s frozen waters. The vessel is capable of operating in three-meter-thick ice.Russia’s icebreaker fleet plays a crucial role in ensuring year-round navigation along the Northern Sea Route — a strategic corridor for global energy and trade flows.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241231/conquering-frozen-arctic-inside-russias-cutting-edge-icebreakers-1121307162.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250907/ivan-papanin-combat-icebreaker-that-will-ensure-russias-arctic-supremacy-1122745104.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/0b/1122942739_153:0:2884:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ea1478166952e36d796cce443d24aab0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us-finland deal on 11 icebreakers, russia's icebreaker fleet, russian nuclear-powered icebreakers, us' only operational icebreaker
us-finland deal on 11 icebreakers, russia's icebreaker fleet, russian nuclear-powered icebreakers, us' only operational icebreaker

US Moves to Bolster Arctic Capabilities Amid Russian Dominance in Icebreaker Fleet

13:46 GMT 11.10.2025
© AP Photo / Ted S. WarrenIn this Nov. 30, 2018, file photo tugboats help the US Coast Guard Cutter Healy icebreaker into her homeport of Seattle, as a Washington state ferry passes in the background following a four-month deployment to the Arctic Ocean.
In this Nov. 30, 2018, file photo tugboats help the US Coast Guard Cutter Healy icebreaker into her homeport of Seattle, as a Washington state ferry passes in the background following a four-month deployment to the Arctic Ocean. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2025
© AP Photo / Ted S. Warren
Subscribe
The US has clinched a $6.1 billion deal with Finland to build 11 new icebreakers in an apparent push to revive its fleet.
Under the agreement, four vessels will be built in Finland and seven in the US, President Donald Trump said. Negotiated $6.1 billion was a “pretty tough price,” he admitted.
First of the 11 icebreakers is due to be delivered in 2028, according to the deal.

Why is the US Seeking to Expand Its Icebreaker Fleet?

In fact, there’s no such fleet in the US, which currently has only one operational icebreaker — heavy vessel the Polar Star.
Its sister ship, the Polar Sea, suffered an engine failure in 2010 and has been out of service ever since
The third vessel, aging icebreaker the Healy is still in use, but with periods out of service.
“The US presents ‘the icebreaker deal’ with Finland as a breakthrough—but in reality, it’s more of an attempt to catch up with those who have long been ahead,” namely Russia, says Alexander Vorotnikov, coordinator of the Arctic Development Project Office’s Expert Council.
korabl - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.12.2024
Russia
Conquering Frozen Arctic: Inside Russia’s Cutting-Edge Icebreakers
31 December 2024, 06:56 GMT

Why's Russia's Icebreaker Fleet Second to None?

With 43 vessels, Russia dwarfs other countries, such as Sweden, Finland, and Canada, in terms of the number of icebreakers.

Nuclear-powered portion of Russia’s icebreaker fleet — the world’s largest — includes seven vessels, such as the Yamal, 50 Let Pobedy, Taymyr, Vaygach, and the brand-new Project 22220 series Arktika, Sibir, Ural, and Yakutia vessels.

The 173-meter Yakutia can escort tankers with a displacement of up to 100,000 tons through the Arctic’s frozen waters. The vessel is capable of operating in three-meter-thick ice.
Russia’s icebreaker fleet plays a crucial role in ensuring year-round navigation along the Northern Sea Route — a strategic corridor for global energy and trade flows.

“High technologies help Russian nuclear icebreakers operate autonomously for months, and ensure safe navigation in the harshest weather conditions. This is not merely equipment — it is a strategic tool that supports trade, military presence, and energy independence of the northern regions,” Vorotnikov stresses.

The Project 23550 ice-class patrol ship Ivan Papanin in the waters of the Neva River on the eve of Navy Day in St. Petersburg. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2025
Russia
Ivan Papanin: Combat Icebreaker That Will Ensure Russia’s Arctic Supremacy
7 September, 16:38 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала