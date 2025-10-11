https://sputnikglobe.com/20251011/us-ready-for-trade-war-with-china---trade-representative-1122941095.html
US Ready for Trade War With China - Trade Representative
The United States is prepared for a trade war with China if the situation demands it, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said.
"We'll see. It does not have to be, but we're ready to do that if necessary, and we think the American people are up to it," Greer told Fox News when asked whether this is now a trade war with China.
"We'll see. It does not have to be, but we're ready to do that if necessary, and we think the American people are up to it," Greer told Fox News when asked whether this is now a trade war with China.