https://sputnikglobe.com/20251011/us-ready-for-trade-war-with-china---trade-representative-1122941095.html

US Ready for Trade War With China - Trade Representative

US Ready for Trade War With China - Trade Representative

Sputnik International

The United States is prepared for a trade war with China if the situation demands it, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said.

2025-10-11T04:34+0000

2025-10-11T04:34+0000

2025-10-11T04:34+0000

world

us

china

trade war

us-china trade war

tariff war

trump tariffs

us import tariffs

tariffs

import tariffs

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/0b/1122941186_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6fc3571f004758890326e9d366523922.jpg

"We'll see. It does not have to be, but we're ready to do that if necessary, and we think the American people are up to it," Greer told Fox News when asked whether this is now a trade war with China.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251011/us-to-impose-100-tariff-on-china-on-november-1---trump-1122940969.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

trade war, us-china trade war, us-china war, trump's tariffs, retaliation, chinese tariffs, chinese export controls, trump's policy