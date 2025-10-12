https://sputnikglobe.com/20251012/afghan-defense-ministry-conducts-retaliatory-operation-against-pakistan-1122945260.html
Taliban Forces Conduct 'Retaliatory Operation' Against Pakistan - Ministry of Defense
Taliban Forces Conduct 'Retaliatory Operation' Against Pakistan - Ministry of Defense
Sputnik International
The Afghan Defense Ministry announced the successful completion of the "retaliatory operation" against Pakistan.
2025-10-12T03:22+0000
2025-10-12T03:22+0000
2025-10-12T04:12+0000
world
pakistan
afghanistan
border security
border crossings
taliban
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/0c/1122945104_0:0:679:382_1920x0_80_0_0_3c249c1f6b9d703fec5bd56a749ec662.jpg
According to the ministry, "in response to repeated violations of Afghan airspace and Pakistani airstrikes, Afghanistan conducted a retaliatory operation against Pakistani security forces along the Durand Line." "The operation concluded at midnight... and was successful," the statement says. The ministry also warned that "if Pakistan violates Afghan airspace again, the country's armed forces will respond decisively to protect its borders."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251011/taliban-attacks-pakistani-armys-positions-on-border-in-response-to-earlier-airstrikes---report-1122944412.html
pakistan
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/0c/1122945104_64:0:573:382_1920x0_80_0_0_884ca37f5cdb7798c9fc89ac2cc99375.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
taliban forces attack, afghan-pakistani conflict, pakistan-afghanistan conflict, border clash, durand line clash
taliban forces attack, afghan-pakistani conflict, pakistan-afghanistan conflict, border clash, durand line clash
Taliban Forces Conduct 'Retaliatory Operation' Against Pakistan - Ministry of Defense
03:22 GMT 12.10.2025 (Updated: 04:12 GMT 12.10.2025)
The Afghan Defense Ministry announced the successful completion of the "retaliatory operation" against Pakistan.
According to the ministry, "in response to repeated violations of Afghan airspace and Pakistani airstrikes, Afghanistan conducted a retaliatory operation against Pakistani security forces along the Durand Line."
"The operation concluded at midnight... and was successful," the statement says.
The ministry also warned that "if Pakistan violates Afghan airspace again, the country's armed forces will respond decisively to protect its borders."