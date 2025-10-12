International
Taliban Forces Conduct 'Retaliatory Operation' Against Pakistan - Ministry of Defense
Taliban Forces Conduct 'Retaliatory Operation' Against Pakistan - Ministry of Defense
The Afghan Defense Ministry announced the successful completion of the "retaliatory operation" against Pakistan.
According to the ministry, "in response to repeated violations of Afghan airspace and Pakistani airstrikes, Afghanistan conducted a retaliatory operation against Pakistani security forces along the Durand Line." "The operation concluded at midnight... and was successful," the statement says. The ministry also warned that "if Pakistan violates Afghan airspace again, the country's armed forces will respond decisively to protect its borders."
Taliban Forces Conduct 'Retaliatory Operation' Against Pakistan - Ministry of Defense

12.10.2025
The Afghan Defense Ministry announced the successful completion of the "retaliatory operation" against Pakistan.
According to the ministry, "in response to repeated violations of Afghan airspace and Pakistani airstrikes, Afghanistan conducted a retaliatory operation against Pakistani security forces along the Durand Line."
"The operation concluded at midnight... and was successful," the statement says.
The ministry also warned that "if Pakistan violates Afghan airspace again, the country's armed forces will respond decisively to protect its borders."
