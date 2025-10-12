https://sputnikglobe.com/20251012/afghan-defense-ministry-conducts-retaliatory-operation-against-pakistan-1122945260.html

Taliban Forces Conduct 'Retaliatory Operation' Against Pakistan - Ministry of Defense

Taliban Forces Conduct 'Retaliatory Operation' Against Pakistan - Ministry of Defense

Sputnik International

The Afghan Defense Ministry announced the successful completion of the "retaliatory operation" against Pakistan.

2025-10-12T03:22+0000

2025-10-12T03:22+0000

2025-10-12T04:12+0000

world

pakistan

afghanistan

border security

border crossings

taliban

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/0c/1122945104_0:0:679:382_1920x0_80_0_0_3c249c1f6b9d703fec5bd56a749ec662.jpg

According to the ministry, "in response to repeated violations of Afghan airspace and Pakistani airstrikes, Afghanistan conducted a retaliatory operation against Pakistani security forces along the Durand Line." "The operation concluded at midnight... and was successful," the statement says. The ministry also warned that "if Pakistan violates Afghan airspace again, the country's armed forces will respond decisively to protect its borders."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251011/taliban-attacks-pakistani-armys-positions-on-border-in-response-to-earlier-airstrikes---report-1122944412.html

pakistan

afghanistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

taliban forces attack, afghan-pakistani conflict, pakistan-afghanistan conflict, border clash, durand line clash