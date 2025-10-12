https://sputnikglobe.com/20251012/clashes-on-afghan-pakistani-border-latest-updates-1122947192.html
Clashes on Afghan-Pakistani Border: Latest Updates
Afghanistan and Pakistan exchanged cross-border artillery and heavy gunfire in several eastern provinces on Saturday.
Clashes reportedly involving small arms, RPGs, mortars, and artillery occured in Helmand, Kandahar, and Zabul provinces in the south, Paktia, Paktika, and Khost in the southeast, Kunar and Nangarhar in eastern Afghanistan, according to local media.Afghan forces conducted “retaliatory operations” in response to “repeated violations of Afghanistan’s airspace and air strikes carried out on Afghan territory by the Pakistani military," the Taliban interim administration stated.The attacks targeting Pakistani security outposts along the 2,611-kilometer Durand Line border were concluded at midnight (local time), said the Afghan Defense Ministry in a statement. Clashes are reportedly continuing sporadically along various sections of the border. The Spin Boldak, Torkham, and Angur Ada border crossings remain closed. Casualties Afghan forces have captured 25 Pakistani army posts; 58 soldiers have been killed, and 30 others wounded, according to the Taliban government’s chief spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid. “The situation on all official borders and de facto lines of Afghanistan is under complete control, and illegal activities have been largely prevented,” he told a press conference in Kabul. There was no immediate confirmation from Pakistan about casualties. Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Iran expressed concern over the sudden spike in hostilities, calling for “self-restraint.”
