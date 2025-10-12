https://sputnikglobe.com/20251012/clashes-on-afghan-pakistani-border-latest-updates-1122947192.html

Clashes on Afghan-Pakistani Border: Latest Updates

Clashes on Afghan-Pakistani Border: Latest Updates

Sputnik International

Afghanistan and Pakistan exchanged cross-border artillery and heavy gunfire in several eastern provinces on Saturday.

2025-10-12T10:51+0000

2025-10-12T10:51+0000

2025-10-12T10:51+0000

world

afghanistan

pakistan

taliban

zabihullah mujahid

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/0c/1122947316_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d0f461c8e55d3da9c03035c0c57eb96b.jpg

Clashes reportedly involving small arms, RPGs, mortars, and artillery occured in Helmand, Kandahar, and Zabul provinces in the south, Paktia, Paktika, and Khost in the southeast, Kunar and Nangarhar in eastern Afghanistan, according to local media.Afghan forces conducted “retaliatory operations” in response to “repeated violations of Afghanistan’s airspace and air strikes carried out on Afghan territory by the Pakistani military," the Taliban interim administration stated.The attacks targeting Pakistani security outposts along the 2,611-kilometer Durand Line border were concluded at midnight (local time), said the Afghan Defense Ministry in a statement. Clashes are reportedly continuing sporadically along various sections of the border. The Spin Boldak, Torkham, and Angur Ada border crossings remain closed. Casualties Afghan forces have captured 25 Pakistani army posts; 58 soldiers have been killed, and 30 others wounded, according to the Taliban government’s chief spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid. “The situation on all official borders and de facto lines of Afghanistan is under complete control, and illegal activities have been largely prevented,” he told a press conference in Kabul. There was no immediate confirmation from Pakistan about casualties. Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Iran expressed concern over the sudden spike in hostilities, calling for “self-restraint.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251012/afghan-defense-ministry-conducts-retaliatory-operation-against-pakistan-1122945260.html

afghanistan

pakistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

afghanistan and pakistan, afghanistan and pakistan exchange cross-border artillery and heavy gunfire, latest escalation on afghanistan-pakistan border, taliban forces attack, afghan-pakistani conflict, pakistan-afghanistan conflict, border clash, durand line clash