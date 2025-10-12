https://sputnikglobe.com/20251012/houthis-to-stop-attacks-on-israel-if-it-complies-with-gaza-ceasefire-agreement-1122946510.html
Houthis to Stop Attacks on Israel If It Complies With Gaza Ceasefire Agreement
The Houthis say they will stop shelling Israel and attacking Israeli-linked ships in the Red Sea if Israel adheres to the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.
Yemen's Ansar Allah movement will stop attacks on Israel and the vessels in the Red Sea connected to the Jewish State if the Israeli government complies with the agreement on ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, Houthi political office member Hezam al-Asad told Sputnik. If Israel resumes aggression and blockade of the Gaza Strip, the Houthis will resume their military operations "at a more intensive pace than before" in order to put pressure on the Jewish State, al-Asad added.On Thursday, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement had reached an agreement to implement the first phase of a peace plan to resolve the conflict in the Gaza Strip. In the first phase, Hamas will release Israeli hostages, and Israel will withdraw its forces to an agreed-upon line within the Strip and release hundreds of Palestinians from Israeli prisons, including many serving life sentences for terrorism.Trump's Gaza peace plan, unveiled on September 29, includes 20 points and calls for an immediate ceasefire, contingent on the release of the hostages within 72 hours. The document also proposes that Hamas and other Palestinian groups not participate in the governance of the Gaza Strip, either directly or indirectly, but that control should be transferred to a technocratic authority under international supervision led by Trump himself.
Yemen's Ansar Allah movement will stop attacks on Israel and the vessels in the Red Sea connected to the Jewish State if the Israeli government complies with the agreement on ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, Houthi political office member Hezam al-Asad told Sputnik.
"Our military operations will cease if the Israeli enemy respects the [Gaza ceasefire] agreement, but we will continue to monitor its implementation," al-Asad said.
If Israel resumes aggression and blockade of the Gaza Strip, the Houthis will resume their military operations "at a more intensive pace than before" in order to put pressure on the Jewish State, al-Asad added.
On Thursday, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement had reached an agreement to implement the first phase of a peace plan to resolve the conflict in the Gaza Strip. In the first phase, Hamas will release Israeli hostages, and Israel will withdraw its forces to an agreed-upon line within the Strip and release hundreds of Palestinians from Israeli prisons, including many serving life sentences for terrorism.
Trump's Gaza peace plan, unveiled on September 29, includes 20 points and calls for an immediate ceasefire, contingent on the release of the hostages within 72 hours. The document also proposes that Hamas and other Palestinian groups not participate in the governance of the Gaza Strip, either directly or indirectly, but that control should be transferred to a technocratic authority under international supervision led by Trump himself.