Israeli Army to Destroy Remaining Hamas Tunnels in Gaza
The Israeli army and the international forces will destroy the remaining tunnels of Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip after release of hostages, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said.
The Israeli army and the international forces will destroy the remaining tunnels of Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip after release of hostages, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said. Katz added that he had instructed the IDF to prepare for this mission.On Thursday, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement had reached an agreement to implement the first phase of a peace plan to resolve the conflict in the Gaza Strip. In the first phase, Hamas will release Israeli hostages, and Israel will withdraw its forces to an agreed-upon line within the Strip and release hundreds of Palestinians from Israeli prisons, including many serving life sentences for terrorism.Trump's Gaza peace plan, unveiled on September 29, includes 20 points and calls for an immediate ceasefire, contingent on the release of the hostages within 72 hours. The document also proposes that Hamas and other Palestinian groups not participate in the governance of the Gaza Strip, either directly or indirectly, but that control should be transferred to a technocratic authority under international supervision led by Trump himself.
"The biggest task for Israel after the hostage release phase will be the destruction of all Hamas terrorist tunnels in Gaza directly by the IDF [the Israel Defense Forces] and the international mechanism that will be established under the leadership and control of the United States. This is the main point of implementing the agreed principle of demilitarization of Gaza and the disarmament of Hamas," Katz was quoted as saying by the press service of the Israeli Defense Ministry.
Katz added that he had instructed the IDF to prepare for this mission.
On Thursday, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement had reached an agreement to implement the first phase of a peace plan to resolve the conflict in the Gaza Strip. In the first phase, Hamas will release Israeli hostages, and Israel will withdraw its forces to an agreed-upon line within the Strip and release hundreds of Palestinians from Israeli prisons, including many serving life sentences for terrorism.
Trump's Gaza peace plan, unveiled on September 29, includes 20 points and calls for an immediate ceasefire, contingent on the release of the hostages within 72 hours. The document also proposes that Hamas and other Palestinian groups not participate in the governance of the Gaza Strip, either directly or indirectly, but that control should be transferred to a technocratic authority under international supervision led by Trump himself.