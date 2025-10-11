International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251011/us-has-no-plans-to-send-troops-to-gaza---centcom-1122944142.html
US Has No Plans to Send Troops to Gaza - CENTCOM
US Has No Plans to Send Troops to Gaza - CENTCOM
Sputnik International
The United States does not intend to send its troops to the Gaza Strip as part of the post-conflict stabilization, US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Brad Cooper confirmed on Saturday.
2025-10-11T16:24+0000
2025-10-11T16:24+0000
world
palestine-israel conflict
donald trump
us
palestinians
israel
gaza strip
us central command (centcom)
hamas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/04/1121355654_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_9dd66295f5b6f5258d2704f46a708a7c.jpg
"America's sons and daughters in uniform are answering the call to deliver peace in the Middle East in support of the Commander in Chief's direction in this historic moment. This great effort will be achieved with no US boots on the ground in Gaza," Cooper said in a statement published by CENTCOM on X. Cooper also said he had just returned from Gaza to report on the progress of establishing a Civil-Military Coordination Center that would coordinate efforts to stabilize the situation in the region after the ceasefire. On Thursday, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Palestinian movement Hamas had reached an agreement to implement the first phase of the peace plan for the Gaza Strip. During the first phase, Hamas will release Israeli hostages, and Israel will withdraw its forces to an agreed-upon line and release hundreds of Palestinians from Israeli prisons, including many with life sentences for terrorism. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said the Israeli government had approved the deal with Hamas to release hostages from Gaza. On September 29, Trump unveiled a 20-point plan to resolve the Gaza conflict. The proposal calls, among other things, for an immediate ceasefire and the release of hostages within 72 hours. The plan also stipulates that Hamas and other factions must renounce their involvement in governing Gaza, both directly and indirectly. The enclave will be governed by a "technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee" overseen by an international board led by Trump.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251010/us-troops-begin-arriving-to-israel-to-monitor-gaza-peace-deal---reports-1122940663.html
israel
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/04/1121355654_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e17b83f0cca211e38960b4f866de320e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
united states, us central command, post-conflict stabilization, send troops to gaza, united states does not intend
united states, us central command, post-conflict stabilization, send troops to gaza, united states does not intend

US Has No Plans to Send Troops to Gaza - CENTCOM

16:24 GMT 11.10.2025
© AP Photo / Tsafrir AbayovRuins of Gaza City as seen from southern Israel, Thursday Jan. 2, 2025.
Ruins of Gaza City as seen from southern Israel, Thursday Jan. 2, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2025
© AP Photo / Tsafrir Abayov
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States does not intend to send its troops to the Gaza Strip as part of the post-conflict stabilization, US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Brad Cooper confirmed on Saturday.
"America's sons and daughters in uniform are answering the call to deliver peace in the Middle East in support of the Commander in Chief's direction in this historic moment. This great effort will be achieved with no US boots on the ground in Gaza," Cooper said in a statement published by CENTCOM on X.
Cooper also said he had just returned from Gaza to report on the progress of establishing a Civil-Military Coordination Center that would coordinate efforts to stabilize the situation in the region after the ceasefire.
On Thursday, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Palestinian movement Hamas had reached an agreement to implement the first phase of the peace plan for the Gaza Strip. During the first phase, Hamas will release Israeli hostages, and Israel will withdraw its forces to an agreed-upon line and release hundreds of Palestinians from Israeli prisons, including many with life sentences for terrorism. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said the Israeli government had approved the deal with Hamas to release hostages from Gaza.
On September 29, Trump unveiled a 20-point plan to resolve the Gaza conflict. The proposal calls, among other things, for an immediate ceasefire and the release of hostages within 72 hours. The plan also stipulates that Hamas and other factions must renounce their involvement in governing Gaza, both directly and indirectly. The enclave will be governed by a "technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee" overseen by an international board led by Trump.
Israeli soldiers work on their tanks in a staging area on the border with Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, Tuesday, July 29, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.10.2025
World
US Troops Begin Arriving in Israel to Monitor Gaza Peace Deal - Reports
Yesterday, 18:46 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала