https://sputnikglobe.com/20251011/us-has-no-plans-to-send-troops-to-gaza---centcom-1122944142.html

US Has No Plans to Send Troops to Gaza - CENTCOM

US Has No Plans to Send Troops to Gaza - CENTCOM

Sputnik International

The United States does not intend to send its troops to the Gaza Strip as part of the post-conflict stabilization, US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Brad Cooper confirmed on Saturday.

2025-10-11T16:24+0000

2025-10-11T16:24+0000

2025-10-11T16:24+0000

world

palestine-israel conflict

donald trump

us

palestinians

israel

gaza strip

us central command (centcom)

hamas

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/04/1121355654_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_9dd66295f5b6f5258d2704f46a708a7c.jpg

"America's sons and daughters in uniform are answering the call to deliver peace in the Middle East in support of the Commander in Chief's direction in this historic moment. This great effort will be achieved with no US boots on the ground in Gaza," Cooper said in a statement published by CENTCOM on X. Cooper also said he had just returned from Gaza to report on the progress of establishing a Civil-Military Coordination Center that would coordinate efforts to stabilize the situation in the region after the ceasefire. On Thursday, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Palestinian movement Hamas had reached an agreement to implement the first phase of the peace plan for the Gaza Strip. During the first phase, Hamas will release Israeli hostages, and Israel will withdraw its forces to an agreed-upon line and release hundreds of Palestinians from Israeli prisons, including many with life sentences for terrorism. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said the Israeli government had approved the deal with Hamas to release hostages from Gaza. On September 29, Trump unveiled a 20-point plan to resolve the Gaza conflict. The proposal calls, among other things, for an immediate ceasefire and the release of hostages within 72 hours. The plan also stipulates that Hamas and other factions must renounce their involvement in governing Gaza, both directly and indirectly. The enclave will be governed by a "technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee" overseen by an international board led by Trump.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251010/us-troops-begin-arriving-to-israel-to-monitor-gaza-peace-deal---reports-1122940663.html

israel

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

united states, us central command, post-conflict stabilization, send troops to gaza, united states does not intend