Palestinians Will Be Freed Once Release of Israeli Hostages is Confirmed - Israeli Gov't
Palestinians Will Be Freed Once Release of Israeli Hostages is Confirmed - Israeli Gov't
Israel is ready to for Hamas to hand over the remaining Israeli hostages, a spokeswoman for Israel's Prime Minister's Office said.
The spokeswoman also declared that:
The spokeswoman also declared that:
The Israeli army has withdrawn to the yellow line, and Israel expects the release of all hostages soon.
The hostage release will begin early tomorrow morning, Monday, in a single group.
Israel is prepared to receive the bodies of 28 deceased hostages after the living are freed.