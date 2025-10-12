International
Tomahawk Missiles Serious Weapon But Can't Change Situation on the Front - Kremlin
Tomahawk Missiles Serious Weapon But Can't Change Situation on the Front - Kremlin
The issue of possible supplies of Tomahawk long-range missiles to Ukraine is causing extreme concern in Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
"The issue of Tomahawks is of extreme concern to us, as [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin has already said," Peskov told media, commenting on the statements about Tomahawk missiles in the US. The Tomahawk missile is a serious weapon, but it cannot change the situation on the front line, Peskov said, adding that the Kremlin was carefully recording statements about Tomahawks as there were many of them.
Tomahawk Missiles Serious Weapon But Can't Change Situation on the Front - Kremlin

© US NavyA Tactical "Tomahawk" Block IV cruise missile, conducts a controlled flight test over the Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) western test range complex in southern California
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The issue of possible supplies of Tomahawk long-range missiles to Ukraine is causing extreme concern in Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.
"The issue of Tomahawks is of extreme concern to us, as [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin has already said," Peskov told media, commenting on the statements about Tomahawk missiles in the US.
The Tomahawk missile is a serious weapon, but it cannot change the situation on the front line, Peskov said, adding that the Kremlin was carefully recording statements about Tomahawks as there were many of them.
