https://sputnikglobe.com/20251012/tomahawk-missiles-serious-weapon-but-cant-change-situation-on-the-front---kremlin-1122947044.html

Tomahawk Missiles Serious Weapon But Can't Change Situation on the Front - Kremlin

Tomahawk Missiles Serious Weapon But Can't Change Situation on the Front - Kremlin

Sputnik International

The issue of possible supplies of Tomahawk long-range missiles to Ukraine is causing extreme concern in Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

2025-10-12T09:36+0000

2025-10-12T09:36+0000

2025-10-12T09:39+0000

world

ukraine

moscow

tomahawk

kremlin

dmitry peskov

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/0c/1105398317_0:75:1830:1104_1920x0_80_0_0_97039a3e737d8de34c65f77858d98c6d.jpg

"The issue of Tomahawks is of extreme concern to us, as [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin has already said," Peskov told media, commenting on the statements about Tomahawk missiles in the US. The Tomahawk missile is a serious weapon, but it cannot change the situation on the front line, Peskov said, adding that the Kremlin was carefully recording statements about Tomahawks as there were many of them.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251007/deployment-of-tomahawks-in-ukraine-is-high-stakes-gamble---expert-1122921619.html

ukraine

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

tomahawk, russia, us, kremlin on tomahawks