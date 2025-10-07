https://sputnikglobe.com/20251007/deployment-of-tomahawks-in-ukraine-is-high-stakes-gamble---expert-1122921619.html

Deployment of Tomahawks in Ukraine is High-Stakes Gamble - Expert

The Kremlin warned: these missiles can't be fired without US involvement — marking a major escalation. 07.10.2025, Sputnik International

Retired Colonel Igor Korotchenko explains why:Direct US involvement?The Tomahawk must be programmed and given a flight mission before launch – something Ukraine cannot do.The Tomahawk, a naval missile, is adapted by the US into Typhon MRC ground launchers. Sending Tomahawks means sending Typhons too.Challenge to Russia's security and certain retaliationRussian President Vladimir Putin has stressed that the use of Tomahawks by Ukraine would damage Russia-US relations.Russia will respond to the use of Tomahawk missiles by the Kiev regime, the expert says.Russia has various weapon systems for this.Meanwhile, on the battlefield, the use of Tomahawks will not change the status quo.

