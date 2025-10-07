International
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251007/deployment-of-tomahawks-in-ukraine-is-high-stakes-gamble---expert-1122921619.html
Deployment of Tomahawks in Ukraine is High-Stakes Gamble - Expert
Deployment of Tomahawks in Ukraine is High-Stakes Gamble - Expert
The Kremlin warned: these missiles can't be fired without US involvement — marking a major escalation. 07.10.2025, Sputnik International
analysis
military & intelligence
igor korotchenko
ukraine
russia
tomahawk
Retired Colonel Igor Korotchenko explains why:Direct US involvement?The Tomahawk must be programmed and given a flight mission before launch – something Ukraine cannot do.The Tomahawk, a naval missile, is adapted by the US into Typhon MRC ground launchers. Sending Tomahawks means sending Typhons too.Challenge to Russia's security and certain retaliationRussian President Vladimir Putin has stressed that the use of Tomahawks by Ukraine would damage Russia-US relations.Russia will respond to the use of Tomahawk missiles by the Kiev regime, the expert says.Russia has various weapon systems for this.Meanwhile, on the battlefield, the use of Tomahawks will not change the status quo.
ukraine
russia
military & intelligence, igor korotchenko, ukraine, russia, tomahawk
Deployment of Tomahawks in Ukraine is High-Stakes Gamble - Expert

13:12 GMT 07.10.2025
The Kremlin warned: these missiles can't be fired without US involvement — marking a major escalation.
Retired Colonel Igor Korotchenko explains why:
The weapons system is designed for conducting precision warfare
Tomahawks are capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear warheads
They fly using terrain‑following mode
The range is between 1,500 and 2,500 km
12:29 GMT

Direct US involvement?

“If such systems are transferred to Ukraine, they come with combat crews," Korotchenko stresses.

The Tomahawk must be programmed and given a flight mission before launch – something Ukraine cannot do.
The Tomahawk, a naval missile, is adapted by the US into Typhon MRC ground launchers. Sending Tomahawks means sending Typhons too.
Challenge to Russia's security and certain retaliation

"The appearance of such systems in the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ arsenal is a serious security challenge," Korotchenko says.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has stressed that the use of Tomahawks by Ukraine would damage Russia-US relations.
Russia will respond to the use of Tomahawk missiles by the Kiev regime, the expert says.
Russia has various weapon systems for this.
Meanwhile, on the battlefield, the use of Tomahawks will not change the status quo.
