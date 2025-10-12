International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Loses Up to 550 Soldiers in Battles With Russia's Tsentr Group
Ukraine Loses Up to 550 Soldiers in Battles With Russia's Tsentr Group
Russia's Tsentr battlegroup has eliminated up to 550 Ukrainian military personnel and improved its position along the front line over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to 550 servicemen, one tank, and six vehicles," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement. Russia's Zapad battlegroup has eliminated up to 220 servicemen and equipment of four Ukrainian brigades in the Kharkov region and the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), while the Vostok battlegroup has eliminated up to 305 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry added. Russia's Yug battlegroup has defeated over 185 Ukrainian soldiers, tank and five armored vehicles over the past day, while the Sever battlegroup has eliminated over 160 Ukrainian military personnel, the ministry said. At the same time, the Dnepr group of forces defeated up to 40 Ukrainian soldiers and equipment of six Ukrainian brigades, the statement added.
Russia's Tsentr battlegroup has eliminated up to 550 Ukrainian military personnel and improved its position along the front line over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to 550 servicemen, one tank, and six vehicles," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Zapad battlegroup has eliminated up to 220 servicemen and equipment of four Ukrainian brigades in the Kharkov region and the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), while the Vostok battlegroup has eliminated up to 305 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry added.
Russia's Yug battlegroup has defeated over 185 Ukrainian soldiers, tank and five armored vehicles over the past day, while the Sever battlegroup has eliminated over 160 Ukrainian military personnel, the ministry said.
At the same time, the Dnepr group of forces defeated up to 40 Ukrainian soldiers and equipment of six Ukrainian brigades, the statement added.
