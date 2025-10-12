https://sputnikglobe.com/20251012/russian-drones-take-control-of-strategic-road-used-by-ukrainian-forces-1122946406.html

Russian Drones Take Control of Strategic Road Used by Ukrainian Forces

Russian strike‑drone units have taken control of a rear road used by Ukrainian forces near the Tavriyskoye settlement in the Zaporozhye direction.

Strike‑drone units of the 417th Separate Reconnaissance Battalion of the 42nd Guards Division, part of the Dnepr Battlegroup, have secured a key road in the area of the village of Tavriyskoye in the Zaporozhye area, a squad leader with the call sign Skat told Sputnik.The settlement of Tavriyskoye is located about 30 kilometres from the town of Orekhov, on territory controlled by Ukrainian militants. A route to Zaporozhye runs through the settlement. The road is used by the enemy to move military equipment and personnel.

