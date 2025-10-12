https://sputnikglobe.com/20251012/russian-drones-take-control-of-strategic-road-used-by-ukrainian-forces-1122946406.html
Russian Drones Take Control of Strategic Road Used by Ukrainian Forces
Russian Drones Take Control of Strategic Road Used by Ukrainian Forces
Sputnik International
Russian strike‑drone units have taken control of a rear road used by Ukrainian forces near the Tavriyskoye settlement in the Zaporozhye direction.
2025-10-12T10:38+0000
2025-10-12T10:38+0000
2025-10-12T10:38+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/0c/1122946499_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_cc677bebf23d048af8f523739f412055.jpg
Strike‑drone units of the 417th Separate Reconnaissance Battalion of the 42nd Guards Division, part of the Dnepr Battlegroup, have secured a key road in the area of the village of Tavriyskoye in the Zaporozhye area, a squad leader with the call sign Skat told Sputnik.The settlement of Tavriyskoye is located about 30 kilometres from the town of Orekhov, on territory controlled by Ukrainian militants. A route to Zaporozhye runs through the settlement. The road is used by the enemy to move military equipment and personnel.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251008/russian-forces-liberate-novogrigorovka-settlement-in-zaporozhye-region---mod-1122925110.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/0c/1122946499_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_2c0a75e575875fdcae703b53459c1c38.jpg
Russian UAV operators take control of the "Orekhov-Tavriyskoye" route
Sputnik International
Russian UAV operators take control of the "Orekhov-Tavriyskoye" route
2025-10-12T10:38+0000
true
PT0M57S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
special military operation, russian armed forces, zaporozhye
special military operation, russian armed forces, zaporozhye
Russian Drones Take Control of Strategic Road Used by Ukrainian Forces
Russian strike‑drone units have conquered a rear road used by Ukrainian forces near the Tavriyskoye settlement in the Zaporozhye area.
Strike‑drone units of the 417th Separate Reconnaissance Battalion of the 42nd Guards Division, part of the Dnepr Battlegroup, have secured a key road in the area of the village of Tavriyskoye in the Zaporozhye area, a squad leader with the call sign Skat told Sputnik.
“We’ve already completely taken over the route from Orekhov to Tavriyskoye and beyond. We fly like we’re at home. We work confidently. We plan to push even farther and turn the enemy’s logistics into a nightmare,” Skat said.
The settlement of Tavriyskoye is located about 30 kilometres from the town of Orekhov, on territory controlled by Ukrainian militants. A route to Zaporozhye runs through the settlement. The road is used by the enemy to move military equipment and personnel.