Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Drones Take Control of Strategic Road Used by Ukrainian Forces
Russian strike‑drone units have taken control of a rear road used by Ukrainian forces near the Tavriyskoye settlement in the Zaporozhye direction.
Strike‑drone units of the 417th Separate Reconnaissance Battalion of the 42nd Guards Division, part of the Dnepr Battlegroup, have secured a key road in the area of the village of Tavriyskoye in the Zaporozhye area, a squad leader with the call sign Skat told Sputnik.The settlement of Tavriyskoye is located about 30 kilometres from the town of Orekhov, on territory controlled by Ukrainian militants. A route to Zaporozhye runs through the settlement. The road is used by the enemy to move military equipment and personnel.
News
Russian Drones Take Control of Strategic Road Used by Ukrainian Forces

10:38 GMT 12.10.2025
Russian strike‑drone units have conquered a rear road used by Ukrainian forces near the Tavriyskoye settlement in the Zaporozhye area.
Strike‑drone units of the 417th Separate Reconnaissance Battalion of the 42nd Guards Division, part of the Dnepr Battlegroup, have secured a key road in the area of the village of Tavriyskoye in the Zaporozhye area, a squad leader with the call sign Skat told Sputnik.
“We’ve already completely taken over the route from Orekhov to Tavriyskoye and beyond. We fly like we’re at home. We work confidently. We plan to push even farther and turn the enemy’s logistics into a nightmare,” Skat said.
The settlement of Tavriyskoye is located about 30 kilometres from the town of Orekhov, on territory controlled by Ukrainian militants. A route to Zaporozhye runs through the settlement. The road is used by the enemy to move military equipment and personnel.
