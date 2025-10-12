https://sputnikglobe.com/20251012/us-has-no-plans-to-send-troops-to-gaza---vance-1122948060.html
US Has No Plans to Send Troops to Gaza - Vance
The United States does not intend to send its troops to Gaza, with US forces already deployed in the Middle East to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire agreement reached between Israel and Palestinian movement Hamas, US Vice President JD Vance said.
"We are not planning to put boots on the ground. What we already have is a US Central Command. We already have people in that region of the world. They are going to monitor the terms of the ceasefire. They are going to monitor to ensure that the humanitarian aid is flowing," US Vice President JD Vance told NBC News.The remaining Israeli hostages in the Gaza Strip could be released at any time, US Vice President JD Vance said on Sunday.US President Donald Trump plans to greet the released hostages during his trip to the Middle East, Vance added.
US Has No Plans to Send Troops to Gaza - Vance
"We are not planning to put boots on the ground. What we already have is a US Central Command. We already have people in that region of the world. They are going to monitor the terms of the ceasefire. They are going to monitor to ensure that the humanitarian aid is flowing," US Vice President JD Vance told NBC News.
The remaining Israeli hostages in the Gaza Strip could be released at any time, US Vice President JD Vance said on Sunday.
"It really should be any moment now," Vance said.
US President Donald Trump plans to greet the released hostages during his trip to the Middle East, Vance added.