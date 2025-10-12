International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251012/us-has-no-plans-to-send-troops-to-gaza---vance-1122948060.html
US Has No Plans to Send Troops to Gaza - Vance
US Has No Plans to Send Troops to Gaza - Vance
Sputnik International
The United States does not intend to send its troops to Gaza, with US forces already deployed in the Middle East to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire agreement reached between Israel and Palestinian movement Hamas, US Vice President JD Vance said.
2025-10-12T13:53+0000
2025-10-12T13:53+0000
world
us
jd vance
donald trump
gaza strip
israel
hamas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/15/1122656383_0:0:3007:1691_1920x0_80_0_0_8bd01b5ca70cb8e2cbd13895c89d698e.jpg
"We are not planning to put boots on the ground. What we already have is a US Central Command. We already have people in that region of the world. They are going to monitor the terms of the ceasefire. They are going to monitor to ensure that the humanitarian aid is flowing," US Vice President JD Vance told NBC News.The remaining Israeli hostages in the Gaza Strip could be released at any time, US Vice President JD Vance said on Sunday.US President Donald Trump plans to greet the released hostages during his trip to the Middle East, Vance added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251012/egypt-will-host-gaza-peace-summit-on-monday---presidential-office-1122945378.html
gaza strip
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/15/1122656383_232:0:2963:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_47d8a66c2002b73014f55985d8bf5579.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
the united states does not intend to send its troops to gaza, with us forces already deployed in the middle east to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire agreement reached between israel and palestinian movement hamas, us vice president jd vance said.
the united states does not intend to send its troops to gaza, with us forces already deployed in the middle east to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire agreement reached between israel and palestinian movement hamas, us vice president jd vance said.

US Has No Plans to Send Troops to Gaza - Vance

13:53 GMT 12.10.2025
© AP Photo / Alexander DragoVice President JD Vance meets with members of the National Guard at Union Station in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025
Vice President JD Vance meets with members of the National Guard at Union Station in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.10.2025
© AP Photo / Alexander Drago
Subscribe
The United States does not intend to send its troops to Gaza, with US forces already deployed in the Middle East to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire agreement reached between Israel and Palestinian movement Hamas, US Vice President JD Vance said.
"We are not planning to put boots on the ground. What we already have is a US Central Command. We already have people in that region of the world. They are going to monitor the terms of the ceasefire. They are going to monitor to ensure that the humanitarian aid is flowing," US Vice President JD Vance told NBC News.
The remaining Israeli hostages in the Gaza Strip could be released at any time, US Vice President JD Vance said on Sunday.

"It really should be any moment now," Vance said.

US President Donald Trump plans to greet the released hostages during his trip to the Middle East, Vance added.
The sun sets behind buildings destroyed during Israeli ground and air operations in the northern Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Aug. 8, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.10.2025
World
Egypt will Host Gaza Peace Summit on Monday - Presidential Office
03:41 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала