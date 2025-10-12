https://sputnikglobe.com/20251012/us-has-no-plans-to-send-troops-to-gaza---vance-1122948060.html

US Has No Plans to Send Troops to Gaza - Vance

US Has No Plans to Send Troops to Gaza - Vance

Sputnik International

The United States does not intend to send its troops to Gaza, with US forces already deployed in the Middle East to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire agreement reached between Israel and Palestinian movement Hamas, US Vice President JD Vance said.

2025-10-12T13:53+0000

2025-10-12T13:53+0000

2025-10-12T13:53+0000

world

us

jd vance

donald trump

gaza strip

israel

hamas

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/15/1122656383_0:0:3007:1691_1920x0_80_0_0_8bd01b5ca70cb8e2cbd13895c89d698e.jpg

"We are not planning to put boots on the ground. What we already have is a US Central Command. We already have people in that region of the world. They are going to monitor the terms of the ceasefire. They are going to monitor to ensure that the humanitarian aid is flowing," US Vice President JD Vance told NBC News.The remaining Israeli hostages in the Gaza Strip could be released at any time, US Vice President JD Vance said on Sunday.US President Donald Trump plans to greet the released hostages during his trip to the Middle East, Vance added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251012/egypt-will-host-gaza-peace-summit-on-monday---presidential-office-1122945378.html

gaza strip

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

the united states does not intend to send its troops to gaza, with us forces already deployed in the middle east to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire agreement reached between israel and palestinian movement hamas, us vice president jd vance said.