Buses Carrying Released Palestinian Prisoners Arrive in Palestinian Territories

Buses carrying Palestinian prisoners, whom Israel released as part of an exchange deal for Israeli hostages in the Gaza Strip, are arriving in the Palestinian territories, according to videos posted by Hamas on Monday.

"The release of our prisoners, among whom there are those with life sentences and simply long-term imprisonment, who have spent decades behind bars, was the result of the heroism and perseverance of our great people in the Gaza Strip," the movement said in a statement. The released people are transported by buses of the International Committee of the Red Cross. They are greeted by crowds of Palestinians with national flags. Scenes have been set up in the settlements of Gaza and the West Bank to honor the liberated. According to the Al Jazeera TV channel, the former prisoners have already been taken to Ramallah.

