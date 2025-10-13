International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251013/buses-carrying-released-palestinian-prisoners-arrive-in-palestinian-territories-1122952382.html
Buses Carrying Released Palestinian Prisoners Arrive in Palestinian Territories
Buses Carrying Released Palestinian Prisoners Arrive in Palestinian Territories
Sputnik International
Buses carrying Palestinian prisoners, whom Israel released as part of an exchange deal for Israeli hostages in the Gaza Strip, are arriving in the Palestinian territories, according to videos posted by Hamas on Monday.
2025-10-13T10:39+0000
2025-10-13T10:39+0000
world
middle east
palestinians
gaza strip
israel
hamas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/0a/1122939868_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_06f25a5704ec3a284fe9e24e0e30a277.jpg
"The release of our prisoners, among whom there are those with life sentences and simply long-term imprisonment, who have spent decades behind bars, was the result of the heroism and perseverance of our great people in the Gaza Strip," the movement said in a statement. The released people are transported by buses of the International Committee of the Red Cross. They are greeted by crowds of Palestinians with national flags. Scenes have been set up in the settlements of Gaza and the West Bank to honor the liberated. According to the Al Jazeera TV channel, the former prisoners have already been taken to Ramallah.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251009/first-phase-of-gaza-peace-plan-clinched-whats-known-so-far-1122928703.html
gaza strip
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/0a/1122939868_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_66f319b6346f643177e5deb6f699d4e8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
israel, hamas, gaza, prisoners
israel, hamas, gaza, prisoners

Buses Carrying Released Palestinian Prisoners Arrive in Palestinian Territories

10:39 GMT 13.10.2025
© AP Photo / Yousef Al ZanounDisplaced Palestinians wave to the camera as they walk along the coastal road in the direction of Gaza City, in the northern Gaza Strip, Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, after Israel and Hamas have agreed to a pause in their war and the release of the remaining hostages.
Displaced Palestinians wave to the camera as they walk along the coastal road in the direction of Gaza City, in the northern Gaza Strip, Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, after Israel and Hamas have agreed to a pause in their war and the release of the remaining hostages. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2025
© AP Photo / Yousef Al Zanoun
Subscribe
Buses carrying Palestinian prisoners, whom Israel released as part of an exchange deal for Israeli hostages in the Gaza Strip, are arriving in the Palestinian territories, according to videos posted by Hamas on Monday.
"The release of our prisoners, among whom there are those with life sentences and simply long-term imprisonment, who have spent decades behind bars, was the result of the heroism and perseverance of our great people in the Gaza Strip," the movement said in a statement.
The released people are transported by buses of the International Committee of the Red Cross. They are greeted by crowds of Palestinians with national flags. Scenes have been set up in the settlements of Gaza and the West Bank to honor the liberated.
According to the Al Jazeera TV channel, the former prisoners have already been taken to Ramallah.
This aerial picture taken during a media tour organised by the Israeli army, shows Israeli army tanks and armoured personnel carriers stationed amid war-damaged buildings in the vicinity of the Jordanian Field Hospital in Gaza City, Friday, Oct. 3, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.10.2025
World
First Phase of Gaza Peace Plan Clinched: What’s Known So Far
9 October, 05:13 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала