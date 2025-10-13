International
Gaza Agreement Opens Door to New Era of Peace in Middle East - Sisi
The agreement on the Gaza Strip signed in Sharm El-Sheikh opens the door to a new era of peace in the Middle East and is a turning point in history, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi said on Monday.
"This is a historic turning point. It [the agreement] opens the door to a new era of peace in the Middle East," Sisi said during the peace summit in Sharm El-Sheikh to end the conflict in the Gaza Strip. The implementation of the Gaza peace agreement must lead to the creation of the state of Palestine, Sisi said, adding that the two-state solution is the only way to realize the hopes of the peoples of Palestine and Israel.He also declared that the two-state solution is the only way to realize the hopes of the peoples of Palestine and Israel.
Gaza Agreement Opens Door to New Era of Peace in Middle East - Sisi

18:07 GMT 13.10.2025
Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi delivers a speech at the Gaza International Peace Summit, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, Monday, Oct.13 2025.
SHARM EL-SHEIKH (Sputnik) - The agreement on the Gaza Strip signed in Sharm El-Sheikh opens the door to a new era of peace in the Middle East and is a turning point in history, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi said on Monday.
"This is a historic turning point. It [the agreement] opens the door to a new era of peace in the Middle East," Sisi said during the peace summit in Sharm El-Sheikh to end the conflict in the Gaza Strip.
The implementation of the Gaza peace agreement must lead to the creation of the state of Palestine, Sisi said, adding that the two-state solution is the only way to realize the hopes of the peoples of Palestine and Israel.
He also declared that the two-state solution is the only way to realize the hopes of the peoples of Palestine and Israel.
