https://sputnikglobe.com/20251013/gaza-agreement-opens-door-to-new-era-of-peace-in-middle-east---sisi-1122955957.html

Gaza Agreement Opens Door to New Era of Peace in Middle East - Sisi

Gaza Agreement Opens Door to New Era of Peace in Middle East - Sisi

Sputnik International

The agreement on the Gaza Strip signed in Sharm El-Sheikh opens the door to a new era of peace in the Middle East and is a turning point in history, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi said on Monday.

2025-10-13T18:07+0000

2025-10-13T18:07+0000

2025-10-13T18:07+0000

world

middle east

abdel fattah sisi

gaza strip

ceasefire

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/0d/1122955799_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_2d1f42e0fff66079cdda9d2854b1a4f3.jpg

"This is a historic turning point. It [the agreement] opens the door to a new era of peace in the Middle East," Sisi said during the peace summit in Sharm El-Sheikh to end the conflict in the Gaza Strip. The implementation of the Gaza peace agreement must lead to the creation of the state of Palestine, Sisi said, adding that the two-state solution is the only way to realize the hopes of the peoples of Palestine and Israel.He also declared that the two-state solution is the only way to realize the hopes of the peoples of Palestine and Israel.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251013/us-egypt-qatar-and-turkiye-sign-document-on-gaza-ceasefire-deal-1122955374.html

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

gaza war ceasefire, middle east peace