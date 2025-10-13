https://sputnikglobe.com/20251013/us-egypt-qatar-and-turkiye-sign-document-on-gaza-ceasefire-deal-1122955374.html
US, Egypt, Qatar and Turkiye Sign Document on Gaza Ceasefire Deal
16:47 GMT 13.10.2025 (Updated: 16:50 GMT 13.10.2025)
SHARM-EL-SHEIKH (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump and other leaders mediating the Middle East conflict resolution on Monday signed the Gaza peace deal.
Apart from Trump, the documents were signed by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.
Trump also declared that World War III will not begin in the Middle East now as a peace agreement has been reached, bringing an end to the conflict in the Gaza Strip.
“It's the biggest, most complicated [peace] deal, and also, it's the place that could lead to tremendous problems, like World War Three," Trump told reporters during the Gaza peace agreement signing ceremony.
"They always talk about World War Three would start in the Middle East, and that's not going to happen. We don't want it to start anywhere, actually, but it's not going to happen,” Trump told reporters during the Gaza peace agreement signing ceremony."