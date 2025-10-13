Group of 7 Freed Israeli Hostages Handed Over to Red Cross in Gaza Strip
05:37 GMT 13.10.2025 (Updated: 05:42 GMT 13.10.2025)
© AP Photo / Oded BaliltyPeople react in anticipation of the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza during a gathering at a plaza known as hostages square in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025.
© AP Photo / Oded Balilty
Subscribe
The first group of seven freed Israeli hostages has been handed over the International Committee of the Red Cross in the Gaza Strip, Israeli state broadcaster Kan reported on Monday. Earlier in the day, the Palestinian movement had published a list of 20 hostages to be released as part of the peace deal.
Hamas has said 20 living hostages will be exchanged for over 1,900 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.
The list matches the one known to Israel, the Israeli Army Radio reports.
All 1,966 Palestinian detainees slated for release on Monday have boarded buses at Israeli prisons, Reuters cited an official as saying.
Who Are The Hostages To Be Released?
Alon Ohel (24) — a musician and pianist, was kidnapped from the Nova music festival
Ariel (28) and David (35) Cunio — two brothers abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz
Avinatan Or (32) — kidnapped from the Nova festival
Bar Kuperstein (23) — abducted at the Nova festival
Elkana Bohbot (36) — abducted at the Nova music festival
Eitan Horn (39) — kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz
Eitan Mor (25) — kidnapped from the Nova festival, where he worked as a security guard
Evyatar David (24) — kidnapped from the Nova music festival
Gali Berman and Ziv Berman (28) — twin brothers abducted from their home in Kibbutz Kfar Aza
Guy Gilboa-Dalal (24) — abducted from the Nova festival
Maxim Harkin (35) — abducted from the Nova festival
Matan Angrest (22) — a soldier captured when his tank was attacked by Hamas near the Gaza perimeter fence
Matan Zangauker (25) — abducted from his home at Kibbutz Nir Oz
Nimrod Cohen (20) — a soldier taken from his tank during the Oct. 7 attack
Omri Miran (48) — abducted from his home in Nahal Oz
Rom Braslavski (21) — a soldier from Jerusalem working as a security guard at the Nova festival
Segev Kalfon (27) — abducted at the Nova music festival
Yosef Chaim Ohana (25) — abducted from the Nova festival