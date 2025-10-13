https://sputnikglobe.com/20251013/group-of-7-freed-israeli-hostages-handed-over-to-red-cross-in-gaza-strip--1122948976.html

Group of 7 Freed Israeli Hostages Handed Over to Red Cross in Gaza Strip

Sputnik International

The first group of seven freed Israeli hostages has been handed over the International Committee of the Red Cross in the Gaza Strip, Israeli state broadcaster Kan reported on Monday.

Hamas has said 20 living hostages will be exchanged for over 1,900 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.The list matches the one known to Israel, the Israeli Army Radio reports.All 1,966 Palestinian detainees slated for release on Monday have boarded buses at Israeli prisons, Reuters cited an official as saying.Who Are The Hostages To Be Released?

