International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251013/group-of-seven--freed-hostages-arrives-in-israel-1122950014.html
Second Group of 13 Israeli Hostages Handed Over to Representatives of Red Cross
Second Group of 13 Israeli Hostages Handed Over to Representatives of Red Cross
Sputnik International
A group of seven freed hostages has arrived in Israel and will undergo an initial medical examination, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.
2025-10-13T07:44+0000
2025-10-13T07:57+0000
world
middle east
israel
gaza strip
israel defense forces (idf)
red cross
palestine-israel conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/0a/1122586856_0:181:3072:1909_1920x0_80_0_0_5dfbe4f0f5e9e76938c3eaa365c6c21a.jpg
The second group of 13 Israeli hostages has been handed over to representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Israel's Channel 12 reported.At the moment, there are no more alive hostages held by Hamas. The transfer of the bodies of the dead is expected later.A group of seven freed hostages arrived in Israel and will undergo an initial medical examination, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.The International Committee of the Red Cross is heading to another location in the Gaza Strip to meet more hostages, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251013/group-of-7-freed-israeli-hostages-handed-over-to-red-cross-in-gaza-strip--1122948976.html
israel
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/0a/1122586856_187:0:2918:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_34dbf921b8c261381b93b6e351b1a208.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
a group of seven freed hostages has arrived in israel and will undergo an initial medical examination, israel defense forces (idf) said.
a group of seven freed hostages has arrived in israel and will undergo an initial medical examination, israel defense forces (idf) said.

Second Group of 13 Israeli Hostages Handed Over to Representatives of Red Cross

07:44 GMT 13.10.2025 (Updated: 07:57 GMT 13.10.2025)
© AP Photo / Ohad ZwigenbergRelatives and supporters of Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip attend a rally demanding their release from Hamas captivity and calling for an end to the war, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025
Relatives and supporters of Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip attend a rally demanding their release from Hamas captivity and calling for an end to the war, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2025
© AP Photo / Ohad Zwigenberg
Subscribe
Earlier in the day, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the release of the first seven hostages from the Gaza Strip.
The second group of 13 Israeli hostages has been handed over to representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Israel's Channel 12 reported.
At the moment, there are no more alive hostages held by Hamas. The transfer of the bodies of the dead is expected later.
People react in anticipation of the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza during a gathering at a plaza known as hostages square in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2025
World
Group of 7 Freed Israeli Hostages Handed Over to Red Cross in Gaza Strip
05:37 GMT
A group of seven freed hostages arrived in Israel and will undergo an initial medical examination, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.
"The Seven Returned Hostages Have Arrived at the Initial Reception Point Within Israeli Territory ... Personnel from the IDF Manpower Directorate and IDF medical teams are accompanying Eitan Mor, Alon Ohel, Ziv Berman, Gali Berman, Guy Gilboa-Dalal, Omri Miran and Matan Angrest, who will undergo an initial medical evaluation, and will reunite with their families at the initial reception point in southern Israel," the IDF wrote.
The International Committee of the Red Cross is heading to another location in the Gaza Strip to meet more hostages, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.
"According to information received, the Red Cross is on its way to an additional meeting point in the southern Gaza Strip, where several hostages will be handed over to the Red Cross," the IDF wrote.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала