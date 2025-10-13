https://sputnikglobe.com/20251013/group-of-seven--freed-hostages-arrives-in-israel-1122950014.html

Second Group of 13 Israeli Hostages Handed Over to Representatives of Red Cross

A group of seven freed hostages has arrived in Israel and will undergo an initial medical examination, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

2025-10-13T07:44+0000

2025-10-13T07:44+0000

2025-10-13T07:57+0000

The second group of 13 Israeli hostages has been handed over to representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Israel's Channel 12 reported.At the moment, there are no more alive hostages held by Hamas. The transfer of the bodies of the dead is expected later.A group of seven freed hostages arrived in Israel and will undergo an initial medical examination, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.The International Committee of the Red Cross is heading to another location in the Gaza Strip to meet more hostages, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

