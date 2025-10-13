https://sputnikglobe.com/20251013/group-of-seven--freed-hostages-arrives-in-israel-1122950014.html
Second Group of 13 Israeli Hostages Handed Over to Representatives of Red Cross
Second Group of 13 Israeli Hostages Handed Over to Representatives of Red Cross
A group of seven freed hostages has arrived in Israel and will undergo an initial medical examination, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.
The second group of 13 Israeli hostages has been handed over to representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Israel's Channel 12 reported.At the moment, there are no more alive hostages held by Hamas. The transfer of the bodies of the dead is expected later.
07:44 GMT 13.10.2025 (Updated: 07:57 GMT 13.10.2025)
Earlier in the day, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the release of the first seven hostages from the Gaza Strip.
The second group of 13 Israeli hostages has been handed over to representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Israel's Channel 12 reported.
At the moment, there are no more alive hostages held by Hamas. The transfer of the bodies of the dead is expected later.
A group of seven freed hostages arrived in Israel and will undergo an initial medical examination, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.
"The Seven Returned Hostages Have Arrived at the Initial Reception Point Within Israeli Territory ... Personnel from the IDF Manpower Directorate and IDF medical teams are accompanying Eitan Mor, Alon Ohel, Ziv Berman, Gali Berman, Guy Gilboa-Dalal, Omri Miran and Matan Angrest, who will undergo an initial medical evaluation, and will reunite with their families at the initial reception point in southern Israel," the IDF wrote.
The International Committee of the Red Cross is heading to another location in the Gaza Strip to meet more hostages, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.
"According to information received, the Red Cross is on its way to an additional meeting point in the southern Gaza Strip, where several hostages will be handed over to the Red Cross," the IDF wrote.