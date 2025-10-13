https://sputnikglobe.com/20251013/handling-such-complex-missiles-as-tomahawk-to-require-us-specialists---kremlin-1122951650.html
Handling Such Complex Missiles as Tomahawk to Require US Specialists - Kremlin
Handling such complex missiles as Tomahawk will require the participation of US specialists, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
tomahawk
kremlin
dmitry peskov
dmitry medvedev
vladimir putin
"The handling of such complex missiles will, one way or another, require the participation of American specialists. This is an obvious fact. This is, in fact, what the statement you mentioned states," Peskov told reporters, commenting on statements by Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev that should these missiles be launched then it will not be Kiev, but the United States.Other statements by Dmitry Peskov:
"The handling of such complex missiles will, one way or another, require the participation of American specialists. This is an obvious fact. This is, in fact, what the statement you mentioned states," Peskov told reporters, commenting on statements by Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev that should these missiles be launched then it will not be Kiev, but the United States.
Other statements by Dmitry Peskov:
The US is well aware of the pause in contacts between Russia and Ukraine and is fully informed on the matter
Contacts between Russia and the United States on the Ukrainian track continue through the appropriate channels
Phone call between Putin and Trump will take place as soon as arrangements are made