https://sputnikglobe.com/20251013/handling-such-complex-missiles-as-tomahawk-to-require-us-specialists---kremlin-1122951650.html

Handling Such Complex Missiles as Tomahawk to Require US Specialists - Kremlin

Handling Such Complex Missiles as Tomahawk to Require US Specialists - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Handling such complex missiles as Tomahawk will require the participation of US specialists, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

2025-10-13T10:19+0000

2025-10-13T10:19+0000

2025-10-13T10:19+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

tomahawk

kremlin

dmitry peskov

dmitry medvedev

vladimir putin

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/0d/1120131715_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_69f35eeac50d403687095710d00efd52.jpg

"The handling of such complex missiles will, one way or another, require the participation of American specialists. This is an obvious fact. This is, in fact, what the statement you mentioned states," Peskov told reporters, commenting on statements by Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev that should these missiles be launched then it will not be Kiev, but the United States.Other statements by Dmitry Peskov:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251012/tomahawk-missiles-serious-weapon-but-cant-change-situation-on-the-front---kremlin-1122947044.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, special military operation, usa, tomahawks