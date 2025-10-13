International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251013/iran-boycotts-gaza-peace-summit-1122948839.html
Iran Boycotts Gaza Peace Summit
Iran Boycotts Gaza Peace Summit
Sputnik International
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced that neither President Pezeshkian nor he will attend the Sharm El-Sheikh summit, despite Egypt’s invitation.
2025-10-13T03:56+0000
2025-10-13T04:26+0000
world
middle east
abbas araghchi
abdel fattah el-sisi
donald trump
iran
egypt
israel
gaza strip
israel-gaza conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/16/1122314211_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_fddf906bd39ed153a47a4a95ea3c8c64.jpg
"We cannot engage with counterparts who have attacked the Iranian People and continue to threaten and sanction us," Araghchi wrote on X.He added that Iran nevertheless welcomes "initiative that ends Israel's Genocide in Gaza and ensures the expulsion of occupation forces."Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and US President Donald Trump will co-chair the summit in Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday, aimed at putting an end to the conflict in the Gaza Strip, the statement said..
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251012/egypt-will-host-gaza-peace-summit-on-monday---presidential-office-1122945378.html
iran
egypt
israel
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/16/1122314211_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0d25757bf9e1e4a5cf4d85d4cb58b81f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
gaza peace summit, egypt gaza summit, who attends gaza peace summit, iran-israel relations
gaza peace summit, egypt gaza summit, who attends gaza peace summit, iran-israel relations

Iran Boycotts Gaza Peace Summit

03:56 GMT 13.10.2025 (Updated: 04:26 GMT 13.10.2025)
© AP Photo / Khalil HamraIranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi listens to speeches as he attends the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation meeting, in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, June 21, 2025.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi listens to speeches as he attends the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation meeting, in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, June 21, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2025
© AP Photo / Khalil Hamra
Subscribe
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced that neither President Pezeshkian nor he will attend the Sharm El-Sheikh summit, despite Egypt’s invitation.
"We cannot engage with counterparts who have attacked the Iranian People and continue to threaten and sanction us," Araghchi wrote on X.
The sun sets behind buildings destroyed during Israeli ground and air operations in the northern Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Aug. 8, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.10.2025
World
Egypt will Host Gaza Peace Summit on Monday - Presidential Office
Yesterday, 03:41 GMT
He added that Iran nevertheless welcomes "initiative that ends Israel's Genocide in Gaza and ensures the expulsion of occupation forces."
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and US President Donald Trump will co-chair the summit in Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday, aimed at putting an end to the conflict in the Gaza Strip, the statement said..
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала