Iran Boycotts Gaza Peace Summit
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced that neither President Pezeshkian nor he will attend the Sharm El-Sheikh summit, despite Egypt’s invitation.
"We cannot engage with counterparts who have attacked the Iranian People and continue to threaten and sanction us," Araghchi wrote on X.He added that Iran nevertheless welcomes "initiative that ends Israel's Genocide in Gaza and ensures the expulsion of occupation forces."Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and US President Donald Trump will co-chair the summit in Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday, aimed at putting an end to the conflict in the Gaza Strip, the statement said..
Iran Boycotts Gaza Peace Summit
03:56 GMT 13.10.2025 (Updated: 04:26 GMT 13.10.2025)
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced that neither President Pezeshkian nor he will attend the Sharm El-Sheikh summit, despite Egypt’s invitation.
"We cannot engage with counterparts who have attacked the Iranian People and continue to threaten and sanction us," Araghchi wrote on X.
He added that Iran nevertheless welcomes "initiative that ends Israel's Genocide in Gaza and ensures the expulsion of occupation forces."
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and US President Donald Trump will co-chair the summit in Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday, aimed at putting an end to the conflict in the Gaza Strip, the statement said..