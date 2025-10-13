Moscow Exporters Hold Over 60 Meetings During Business Mission in Kuwait
An international business mission of Moscow export-oriented enterprises took place in Kuwait City, where six companies from the industrial sector presented their products to foreign counterparts, said Maxim Liksutov, Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Transport and Industrial Development.
The business mission was organized by the Mosprom Center for Support of Exports, Industry, and Investment.
"On the instructions of Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, the city is developing trade and economic relations with friendly states. The Persian Gulf countries are a strategic direction for us. According to the results of the first half of 2025, the capital's trade turnover with them increased by 50%. Organizing the international business mission to Kuwait became another step to strengthen Moscow's position in the region. Following the event, six export-oriented industrial enterprises from the capital held over 60 meetings with potential foreign partners," Maxim Liksutov said.
During the business mission, the manufacturer of handmade designer interiors Interio Grand Plus agreed with a multi-disciplinary engineering consulting firm from Kuwait on the first batch of supplies of Moscow-produced furniture. At the same time, following negotiations with a Kuwaiti construction company that designs and delivers luxury properties with interior finishing in Kuwait City and other cities in the country, the parties stated their intentions to continue cooperation.
The Moscow manufacturer of modern analytical instruments Chromos Avtomatizatsiya demonstrated its chromatographic complexes to Kuwaiti partners. This equipment for continuous monitoring of the qualitative and quantitative composition of gases and liquids is in demand in the oil and gas and petrochemical industries. A Kuwaiti company specializing in gas field development, construction, and maintenance of gas pipelines was interested in the possibility of using the Moscow-produced complexes at its facilities.
Foreign partners highly appreciated the products of the Moscow manufacturer of mobile lighting installations Argus-M. Particular interest was shown in autonomous solutions powered by solar batteries. These products are in demand in Kuwait, where, by law, summer construction is carried out exclusively at night.
"Specialists from the 'Mosprom' export support center accompany capital industrialists at every stage of their foreign economic activity, promoting their products abroad. In particular, since the beginning of 2025, the center has held two international business missions to the Persian Gulf countries and also organized the participation of Moscow export-oriented companies from the agro-industrial sector in one of the world's largest food exhibitions, The Saudi Food Show. Before the end of the year, we are planning business missions to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates," said Anatoly Garbuzov, Minister of the Moscow Government, Head of the Department of Investment and Industrial Policy.