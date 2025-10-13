https://sputnikglobe.com/20251013/moscow-exporters-hold-over-60-meetings-during-business-mission-in-kuwait-1122950958.html

Moscow Exporters Hold Over 60 Meetings During Business Mission in Kuwait

An international business mission of Moscow export-oriented enterprises took place in Kuwait City, where six companies from the industrial sector presented their products to foreign counterparts, said Maxim Liksutov, Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Transport and Industrial Development.

The business mission was organized by the Mosprom Center for Support of Exports, Industry, and Investment. During the business mission, the manufacturer of handmade designer interiors Interio Grand Plus agreed with a multi-disciplinary engineering consulting firm from Kuwait on the first batch of supplies of Moscow-produced furniture. At the same time, following negotiations with a Kuwaiti construction company that designs and delivers luxury properties with interior finishing in Kuwait City and other cities in the country, the parties stated their intentions to continue cooperation. The Moscow manufacturer of modern analytical instruments Chromos Avtomatizatsiya demonstrated its chromatographic complexes to Kuwaiti partners. This equipment for continuous monitoring of the qualitative and quantitative composition of gases and liquids is in demand in the oil and gas and petrochemical industries. A Kuwaiti company specializing in gas field development, construction, and maintenance of gas pipelines was interested in the possibility of using the Moscow-produced complexes at its facilities. Foreign partners highly appreciated the products of the Moscow manufacturer of mobile lighting installations Argus-M. Particular interest was shown in autonomous solutions powered by solar batteries. These products are in demand in Kuwait, where, by law, summer construction is carried out exclusively at night.

