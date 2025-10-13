https://sputnikglobe.com/20251013/nato-launches-major-nuclear-drills-1122948721.html
NATO Launches Major Nuclear Drills
NATO's annual Steadfast Noon nuclear deterrence exercises began Monday, involving 71 aircraft from 14 countries, including US, German, Swedish, and Finnish forces.
Germany has deployed Tornado fighter-bombers capable of carrying US nuclear weapons.The exercise "sends a clear signal to any potential adversary that we will and can protect and defend all allies against all threats," NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said.President Putin has stated numerously that Russia has no intention of attacking NATO countries. The Western alarm is a political manipulation to distract from domestic issues, he said.
