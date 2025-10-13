International
World
NATO Launches Major Nuclear Drills
NATO Launches Major Nuclear Drills
NATO's annual Steadfast Noon nuclear deterrence exercises began Monday, involving 71 aircraft from 14 countries, including US, German, Swedish, and Finnish forces.
Germany has deployed Tornado fighter-bombers capable of carrying US nuclear weapons.The exercise "sends a clear signal to any potential adversary that we will and can protect and defend all allies against all threats," NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said.President Putin has stated numerously that Russia has no intention of attacking NATO countries. The Western alarm is a political manipulation to distract from domestic issues, he said.
NATO Launches Major Nuclear Drills

03:42 GMT 13.10.2025 (Updated: 04:22 GMT 13.10.2025)
Servicemen stand at the end of the Steadfast Dart 2025 exercise, involving some 10,000 troops in three different countries from nine nations and represent the largest NATO operation planned this year, at a training range in Smardan, eastern Romania, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025.
NATO's annual Steadfast Noon nuclear deterrence exercises began Monday, involving 71 aircraft from 14 countries, including US, German, Swedish, and Finnish forces.
Germany has deployed Tornado fighter-bombers capable of carrying US nuclear weapons.
The exercise "sends a clear signal to any potential adversary that we will and can protect and defend all allies against all threats," NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said.
President Putin has stated numerously that Russia has no intention of attacking NATO countries. The Western alarm is a political manipulation to distract from domestic issues, he said.
