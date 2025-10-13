https://sputnikglobe.com/20251013/nato-launches-major-nuclear-drills-1122948721.html

NATO Launches Major Nuclear Drills

NATO Launches Major Nuclear Drills

Sputnik International

NATO's annual Steadfast Noon nuclear deterrence exercises began Monday, involving 71 aircraft from 14 countries, including US, German, Swedish, and Finnish forces.

2025-10-13T03:42+0000

2025-10-13T03:42+0000

2025-10-13T04:22+0000

world

vladimir putin

mark rutte

germany

russia

nato

tornado

military & intelligence

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/1b/1121698804_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d72bb5fdceef328266adc3a092804e0e.jpg

Germany has deployed Tornado fighter-bombers capable of carrying US nuclear weapons.The exercise "sends a clear signal to any potential adversary that we will and can protect and defend all allies against all threats," NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said.President Putin has stated numerously that Russia has no intention of attacking NATO countries. The Western alarm is a political manipulation to distract from domestic issues, he said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250611/nato-gearing-up-for-direct-showdown-with-russia--top-russian-diplomat--1122225523.html

germany

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nato steadfast noon, nato drills, nato nuclear drills, nato troops in europe, nato drills against russia