Russia and India Commence Joint Indra-2025 Military Exercise

Russia and India Commence Joint Indra-2025 Military Exercise

2025-10-13

The main stage of the Indra-2025 exercise is being conducted at the Mahajan training ground in India. The drill scenario involves a simulated terrorist attack on a populated area, with the taking of local civilians as hostages.The exercise is held in several key stages: conducting reconnaissance and locating terrorist groups, deploying Russian and Indian army military equipment and units, blocking and countering the sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the terrorists while on the move, and providing first aid for the hostages and evacuating them.The training mission is also practicing the use of drones for strikes and intel collection, electronic warfare systems, and the delivery of ammunition to the combat area as part of a logistical drill.The Russian-Indian Indra-2025 military exercise is held on October 6-15. The main focus is on improving the cohesion between their armed forces in the fight against terrorism and enhancing counter-terrorism tactics, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

