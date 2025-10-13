International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251013/russia-takes-control-of-several-settlements-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-and-in-kharkov-region-1122952253.html
Russia Takes Control of Several Settlements in Donetsk People's Republic and in Kharkov Region
Russia Takes Control of Several Settlements in Donetsk People's Republic and in Kharkov Region
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have taken control of the village of Borovskaya Andreyevka in the Kharkov Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
2025-10-13T10:39+0000
2025-10-13T10:39+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian defense ministry
kharkov
donetsk
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/1e/1122890703_0:232:2815:1815_1920x0_80_0_0_140cfb396edf0a8ee4dfa255ce7984cd.jpg
"As a result of resolute actions, the units of the Zapad Battlegroup liberated Borovskaya Andreyevka (Kharkov region)," the ministry said in a statement. Russian Tsentr Battlegroup has liberated the settlement of Moskovskoye and entered the eastern districts of the settlement of Dimitrov in the Donetsk People's Republic, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251006/russian-forces-liberate-of-odradnoye-settlement-in-kharkov-region-1122917304.html
kharkov
donetsk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/1e/1122890703_43:0:2774:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2b674aa0856e3d7d78c3abbe8f634b3f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
special military operation, russia, donetsk people's republic, kharkov region
special military operation, russia, donetsk people's republic, kharkov region

Russia Takes Control of Several Settlements in Donetsk People's Republic and in Kharkov Region

10:39 GMT 13.10.2025
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankRussian serviceman
Russian serviceman - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2025
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
The Russian armed forces have taken control of the village of Borovskaya Andreyevka in the Kharkov Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"As a result of resolute actions, the units of the Zapad Battlegroup liberated Borovskaya Andreyevka (Kharkov region)," the ministry said in a statement.
Russian Tsentr Battlegroup has liberated the settlement of Moskovskoye and entered the eastern districts of the settlement of Dimitrov in the Donetsk People's Republic, the ministry added.
"The units of the Tsentr Battlegroup liberated Moskovskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), entered eastern areas of Dimitrov (Donetsk People's Republic), and are developing an offensive in residential areas," the daily bulletin read.
Russian servicemen of the Central Military District fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions amid Russia's military operation - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Liberate of Odradnoye Settlement in Kharkov Region
6 October, 09:47 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала