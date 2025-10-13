https://sputnikglobe.com/20251013/russia-takes-control-of-several-settlements-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-and-in-kharkov-region-1122952253.html
Russia Takes Control of Several Settlements in Donetsk People's Republic and in Kharkov Region
Russia Takes Control of Several Settlements in Donetsk People's Republic and in Kharkov Region
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have taken control of the village of Borovskaya Andreyevka in the Kharkov Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
2025-10-13T10:39+0000
2025-10-13T10:39+0000
2025-10-13T10:39+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian defense ministry
kharkov
donetsk
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/1e/1122890703_0:232:2815:1815_1920x0_80_0_0_140cfb396edf0a8ee4dfa255ce7984cd.jpg
"As a result of resolute actions, the units of the Zapad Battlegroup liberated Borovskaya Andreyevka (Kharkov region)," the ministry said in a statement. Russian Tsentr Battlegroup has liberated the settlement of Moskovskoye and entered the eastern districts of the settlement of Dimitrov in the Donetsk People's Republic, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251006/russian-forces-liberate-of-odradnoye-settlement-in-kharkov-region-1122917304.html
kharkov
donetsk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/1e/1122890703_43:0:2774:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2b674aa0856e3d7d78c3abbe8f634b3f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
special military operation, russia, donetsk people's republic, kharkov region
special military operation, russia, donetsk people's republic, kharkov region
Russia Takes Control of Several Settlements in Donetsk People's Republic and in Kharkov Region
The Russian armed forces have taken control of the village of Borovskaya Andreyevka in the Kharkov Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"As a result of resolute actions, the units of the Zapad Battlegroup liberated Borovskaya Andreyevka (Kharkov region)," the ministry said in a statement.
Russian Tsentr Battlegroup has liberated the settlement of Moskovskoye and entered the eastern districts of the settlement of Dimitrov in the Donetsk People's Republic, the ministry added.
"The units of the Tsentr Battlegroup liberated Moskovskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), entered eastern areas of Dimitrov (Donetsk People's Republic), and are developing an offensive in residential areas," the daily bulletin read.