Russia Takes Control of Several Settlements in Donetsk People's Republic and in Kharkov Region

The Russian armed forces have taken control of the village of Borovskaya Andreyevka in the Kharkov Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"As a result of resolute actions, the units of the Zapad Battlegroup liberated Borovskaya Andreyevka (Kharkov region)," the ministry said in a statement. Russian Tsentr Battlegroup has liberated the settlement of Moskovskoye and entered the eastern districts of the settlement of Dimitrov in the Donetsk People's Republic, the ministry added.

