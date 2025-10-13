https://sputnikglobe.com/20251013/trump-believes-putin-will-settle-ukrainian-conflict-1122948589.html
Trump Believes Putin Will Settle Ukrainian Conflict
Trump Believes Putin Will Settle Ukrainian Conflict
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump stated that he was confident that Russian President Vladimir Putin would settle the conflict in Ukraine.
"I really think that President Putin would look great if he got this settled. And I think he's going to settle it. But we're going to see. And if he doesn't, it's not going to be good for him," Trump told reporters.US President Donald Trump said he might discuss the possible deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine with Russian President Vladimir Putin."I might talk to him. I might say, 'Look, if this war is not going to get settled, I'm going to send them Tomahawks,'" Trump told reporters."Tomahawks are a new step of aggression," he noted.Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier warned that the move would severely damage relations between Russia and the United States, because using Tomahawk missiles without the direct involvement of US military personnel is impossible.
