https://sputnikglobe.com/20251013/ukraines-terror-plot-against-russian-defense-ministry-officer-thwarted-1122949852.html
Ukraine's Terror Plot Against Russian Defense Ministry Officer Thwarted
Ukraine's Terror Plot Against Russian Defense Ministry Officer Thwarted
The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday that it had prevented a terrorist attack in Moscow against a high-ranking Defense Ministry officer, which was planned by Ukrainian intelligence agencies in conjunction with ISIS (terrorist group, banned in Russia).
"The Federal Security Service of Russia has prevented a sabotage and terrorist attack against a high-ranking officer of the Russian Ministry of Defense, organized by Ukrainian special services jointly with the leaders of the international terrorist organization Islamic State ... Three Russian citizens involved in covering up the traces of the planned crime, and a native of Central Asia — the direct perpetrator of the terrorist attack — have been detained," the FSB said in a statement. The perpetrator was recruited in the interests of the Ukrainian special services by an ISIS member, Saidakbar Gulomov, born in 1979, who was placed on the international wanted list by Russian and Uzbek authorities, the statement read, adding that the person who led the attempted terrorist attack was involved in the assassination of Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov. The explosives for the terrorist attack were dropped from a drone, the FSB said, adding that the powerful bomb was intended to kill the perpetrator and hit people within a 70-meter radius.
the russian federal security service (fsb) said on monday that it had prevented a terrorist attack in moscow against a high-ranking defense ministry officer, which was planned by ukrainian intelligence agencies in conjunction with isis (terrorist group, banned in russia).
the russian federal security service (fsb) said on monday that it had prevented a terrorist attack in moscow against a high-ranking defense ministry officer, which was planned by ukrainian intelligence agencies in conjunction with isis (terrorist group, banned in russia).

Ukraine's Terror Plot Against Russian Defense Ministry Officer Thwarted

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday that it had prevented a terrorist attack in Moscow against a high-ranking Defense Ministry officer, which was planned by Ukrainian intelligence agencies in conjunction with ISIS (terrorist group, banned in Russia).
"The Federal Security Service of Russia has prevented a sabotage and terrorist attack against a high-ranking officer of the Russian Ministry of Defense, organized by Ukrainian special services jointly with the leaders of the international terrorist organization Islamic State ... Three Russian citizens involved in covering up the traces of the planned crime, and a native of Central Asia — the direct perpetrator of the terrorist attack — have been detained," the FSB said in a statement.
The perpetrator was recruited in the interests of the Ukrainian special services by an ISIS member, Saidakbar Gulomov, born in 1979, who was placed on the international wanted list by Russian and Uzbek authorities, the statement read, adding that the person who led the attempted terrorist attack was involved in the assassination of Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov.
The explosives for the terrorist attack were dropped from a drone, the FSB said, adding that the powerful bomb was intended to kill the perpetrator and hit people within a 70-meter radius.
