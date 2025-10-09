https://sputnikglobe.com/20251009/ukraine-blows-up-togliatti--odessa-ammonia-pipeline---mod-1122933812.html

Ukraine Blows Up 'Togliatti – Odessa' Ammonia Pipeline - MoD

The Ukrainian armed forces blew up the Togliatti–Odessa ammonia pipeline in order to slow down the offensive of the Russian forces in Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"In order to slow down the pace of the offensive by units of the Russian armed forces, a line of the Togliatti–Odessa ammonia pipeline was mined by the armed forces of Ukraine in the area 2.5 kilometers [1.5 miles] east of the settlement of Rusyn Yar in the Donetsk People's Republic," the statement said. Ammonia release occurred as a result of the explosion, the ministry said. The Russian military did not receive any injuries as a result of Ukrainian actions, the ministry concluded.

