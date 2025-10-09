International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Blows Up 'Togliatti – Odessa' Ammonia Pipeline - MoD
The Ukrainian armed forces blew up the Togliatti–Odessa ammonia pipeline in order to slow down the offensive of the Russian forces in Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"In order to slow down the pace of the offensive by units of the Russian armed forces, a line of the Togliatti–Odessa ammonia pipeline was mined by the armed forces of Ukraine in the area 2.5 kilometers [1.5 miles] east of the settlement of Rusyn Yar in the Donetsk People's Republic," the statement said. Ammonia release occurred as a result of the explosion, the ministry said. The Russian military did not receive any injuries as a result of Ukrainian actions, the ministry concluded.
ukrainian armed forces, togliatti–odessa ammonia pipeline, donetsk people's republic, russian defense ministry
Ukraine Blows Up 'Togliatti – Odessa' Ammonia Pipeline - MoD

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces blew up the Togliatti–Odessa ammonia pipeline in order to slow down the offensive of the Russian forces in Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"In order to slow down the pace of the offensive by units of the Russian armed forces, a line of the Togliatti–Odessa ammonia pipeline was mined by the armed forces of Ukraine in the area 2.5 kilometers [1.5 miles] east of the settlement of Rusyn Yar in the Donetsk People's Republic," the statement said.
Ammonia release occurred as a result of the explosion, the ministry said.

"During the retreat of the Ukrainian armed forces units from the area around 13:05 [local time, 10:05 GMT] on October 9, 2025, the pipeline was blown up, which led to the release of ammonia residues through its damaged section," the report said.

The Russian military did not receive any injuries as a result of Ukrainian actions, the ministry concluded.
