Gaza Reconstruction to Require Financing in Amount of $70Bln

The reconstruction of the Gaza Strip will require financing in the amount of $70 billion, Special Representative for the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Program of Assistance to the Palestinian People Jaco Cilliers said on Tuesday.

The UNDP cannot give an approximate timeline for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, which will depend on the amount of funding received, but noted that it could take "decades," Cilliers told a briefing in Geneva. According to the UNDP estimate, at least 50 million tonnes of rubble must be dismantled in Gaza, and bodies of dead Palestinians could be found under the debris, the official added.Meanwhile, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) spokesman Christian Cardon said that the Gaza Strip is still not receiving enough humanitarian aid, as not all crossings are open yet.During a briefing, the spokesman said that only a few trucks carrying humanitarian aid can enter Gaza, noting that that aid has not yet increased to the necessary 600 trucks. The problem is security on the way into Gaza and the fact that not all crossings are open yet, Cardon added.On Monday, the Palestinian Hamas movement released 20 hostages held in Gaza since October 7, 2023, as part of an agreement with Israel. The Palestinian media office for prisoners' affairs confirmed that Israel released 1,718 prisoners back to Gaza and sent 250 Palestinian prisoners serving long or life sentences to other territories following the deal.On October 9, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Hamas had reached an agreement to implement the first phase of a peace plan to resolve the conflict in the Gaza Strip. In the first phase, Hamas would release Israeli hostages, and Israel would withdraw its forces to an agreed-upon line within the Strip and release hundreds of Palestinians from Israeli prisons, including many serving life sentences on terrorism charges.Trump's Gaza peace plan, unveiled on September 29, includes 20 points and calls for an immediate ceasefire contingent on the release of the hostages within 72 hours. The document also proposes that Hamas and other Palestinian groups not participate in the governance of the Gaza Strip, either directly or indirectly, but that control should be transferred to a technocratic authority under international supervision led by Trump himself.

