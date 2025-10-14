International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251014/northern-sea-route-russias-commercial-game-changer-1122960728.html
Northern Sea Route: Russia's Commercial Game Changer
Northern Sea Route: Russia's Commercial Game Changer
Sputnik International
Russia's Northern Sea Route (NSR) delivers cargo from China to Europe in just 20 days - half the time of Suez Canal routes.
2025-10-14T17:39+0000
2025-10-14T17:42+0000
analysis
russia
china
arctic
northern sea route
trade
commerce
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105682/20/1056822090_6:0:1398:783_1920x0_80_0_0_684b7f7c99f923e116e822198934add1.png
Expert Alexander Vorotnikov reveals why this is a game-changer.Expedience and SecurityThe NSR is not just faster."Security plays a major role," says Vorotnikov. "Serious problems now arise in the Indian Ocean on the way to Suez," making the Arctic a safer alternative.The NSR's shorter distance means:Container Shipping Boom"NSR advantages are especially evident in growing container traffic," says Vorotnikov.Container shipments are increasing thanks to expanding year-round navigation capabilities along the route.Maintaining Arctic Dominance"Ice is ice, the sea is the sea," the expert notes.Despite a warming climate, the Arctic remains treacherous.Russia's expanding Leader class icebreaker fleet is essential to force a reliable, year-round shipping lane through the ice, making the NSR a viable alternative to southern routes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251014/unlocking-the-potential-of-the-northern-sea-route-1122958703.html
russia
china
arctic
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105682/20/1056822090_180:0:1224:783_1920x0_80_0_0_63dd9fd3c06c987aa885ad831c0ccfd7.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
northern sea route cargo traffic, northern sea route advantages
northern sea route cargo traffic, northern sea route advantages

Northern Sea Route: Russia's Commercial Game Changer

17:39 GMT 14.10.2025 (Updated: 17:42 GMT 14.10.2025)
© Photo : SovcomflotRussian-owned liquid natural gas tanker ship the Christophe de Margerie has made the first unaided transit of the Northern Sea Route.
Russian-owned liquid natural gas tanker ship the Christophe de Margerie has made the first unaided transit of the Northern Sea Route. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.10.2025
© Photo : Sovcomflot
Subscribe
Russia's Northern Sea Route (NSR) delivers cargo from China to Europe in just 20 days - half the time of Suez Canal routes.
Expert Alexander Vorotnikov reveals why this is a game-changer.

Expedience and Security

The NSR is not just faster.
"Security plays a major role," says Vorotnikov. "Serious problems now arise in the Indian Ocean on the way to Suez," making the Arctic a safer alternative.
The NSR's shorter distance means:
Significant fuel cost reductions
Cheaper crew operations
Lower freight rates due to faster transit times

Container Shipping Boom

"NSR advantages are especially evident in growing container traffic," says Vorotnikov.
Container shipments are increasing thanks to expanding year-round navigation capabilities along the route.
Unlocking the Potential of the Northern Sea Route - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.10.2025
Multimedia
Unlocking the Potential of the Northern Sea Route
13:22 GMT

Maintaining Arctic Dominance

"Ice is ice, the sea is the sea," the expert notes.
Despite a warming climate, the Arctic remains treacherous.
Russia's expanding Leader class icebreaker fleet is essential to force a reliable, year-round shipping lane through the ice, making the NSR a viable alternative to southern routes.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала