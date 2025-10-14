https://sputnikglobe.com/20251014/northern-sea-route-russias-commercial-game-changer-1122960728.html

Northern Sea Route: Russia's Commercial Game Changer

Russia's Northern Sea Route (NSR) delivers cargo from China to Europe in just 20 days - half the time of Suez Canal routes.

Expert Alexander Vorotnikov reveals why this is a game-changer.Expedience and SecurityThe NSR is not just faster."Security plays a major role," says Vorotnikov. "Serious problems now arise in the Indian Ocean on the way to Suez," making the Arctic a safer alternative.The NSR's shorter distance means:Container Shipping Boom"NSR advantages are especially evident in growing container traffic," says Vorotnikov.Container shipments are increasing thanks to expanding year-round navigation capabilities along the route.Maintaining Arctic Dominance"Ice is ice, the sea is the sea," the expert notes.Despite a warming climate, the Arctic remains treacherous.Russia's expanding Leader class icebreaker fleet is essential to force a reliable, year-round shipping lane through the ice, making the NSR a viable alternative to southern routes.

