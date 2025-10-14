https://sputnikglobe.com/20251014/russia-expects-us-influence-will-help-push-ukraine-towards-settlement-1122958061.html
Russia Expects US influence Will Help Push Ukraine Towards Settlement
Russia Expects US influence Will Help Push Ukraine Towards Settlement
Sputnik International
Russia hopes that US influence and the diplomatic skills of US President Donald Trump's envoys will help encourage Kiev to be more proactive in the peace process, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
2025-10-14T11:37+0000
2025-10-14T11:37+0000
2025-10-14T11:37+0000
world
donald trump
dmitry peskov
volodymyr zelensky
russia
ukraine
kremlin
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0b/16/1081245246_0:0:3178:1788_1920x0_80_0_0_09a2e356d1d91d67298009863a48a6a2.jpg
"We hope that, of course, the influence of the United States and the diplomatic skills of president Trump's envoys will help encourage the Ukrainian side to be more proactive and more prepared for the peace process," Peskov told reporters. Russia welcomes Trump's intention to find ways to resolve the conflict in Ukraine peacefully, the official said, adding that Russia remains ready for a peaceful dialogue on Ukraine. When asked about the upcoming meeting between Trump and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky, Peskov suggested to wait for statements on the results of the talks.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250611/putins-aide-russia-wants-peace-but-ukraine-must-stop-playing-wests-proxy--1122226684.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0b/16/1081245246_320:0:3049:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_0ad2e0e97bf59e4f99b91f49bcf1ad88.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, us influence, trump envoys, ukraine peace process, dmitry peskov, kremlin spokesman, us diplomatic skills, ukraine conflict, peaceful resolution, trump zelenskyy meeting, russia-us relations, ukraine dialogue, trump intentions, ukraine peace talks
russia, us influence, trump envoys, ukraine peace process, dmitry peskov, kremlin spokesman, us diplomatic skills, ukraine conflict, peaceful resolution, trump zelenskyy meeting, russia-us relations, ukraine dialogue, trump intentions, ukraine peace talks
Russia Expects US influence Will Help Push Ukraine Towards Settlement
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia hopes that US influence and the diplomatic skills of US President Donald Trump's envoys will help encourage Kiev to be more proactive in the peace process, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
"We hope that, of course, the influence of the United States and the diplomatic skills of president Trump's envoys will help encourage the Ukrainian side to be more proactive and more prepared for the peace process," Peskov told reporters.
Russia welcomes Trump's intention to find ways to resolve the conflict in Ukraine peacefully, the official said, adding that Russia remains ready for a peaceful dialogue on Ukraine.
When asked about the upcoming meeting between Trump and Ukraine's
Volodymyr Zelensky, Peskov suggested to wait for statements on the results of the talks.