Russia Expects US influence Will Help Push Ukraine Towards Settlement
Russia hopes that US influence and the diplomatic skills of US President Donald Trump's envoys will help encourage Kiev to be more proactive in the peace process, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
"We hope that, of course, the influence of the United States and the diplomatic skills of president Trump's envoys will help encourage the Ukrainian side to be more proactive and more prepared for the peace process," Peskov told reporters. Russia welcomes Trump's intention to find ways to resolve the conflict in Ukraine peacefully, the official said, adding that Russia remains ready for a peaceful dialogue on Ukraine. When asked about the upcoming meeting between Trump and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky, Peskov suggested to wait for statements on the results of the talks.
russia, us influence, trump envoys, ukraine peace process, dmitry peskov, kremlin spokesman, us diplomatic skills, ukraine conflict, peaceful resolution, trump zelenskyy meeting, russia-us relations, ukraine dialogue, trump intentions, ukraine peace talks
11:37 GMT 14.10.2025
© Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova / Go to the mediabankA view of the Russian Foreign Ministry and one of the Kremlin towers
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia hopes that US influence and the diplomatic skills of US President Donald Trump's envoys will help encourage Kiev to be more proactive in the peace process, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
"We hope that, of course, the influence of the United States and the diplomatic skills of president Trump's envoys will help encourage the Ukrainian side to be more proactive and more prepared for the peace process," Peskov told reporters.
Russia welcomes Trump's intention to find ways to resolve the conflict in Ukraine peacefully, the official said, adding that Russia remains ready for a peaceful dialogue on Ukraine.
When asked about the upcoming meeting between Trump and Ukraine's
Volodymyr Zelensky, Peskov suggested to wait for statements on the results of the talks.
