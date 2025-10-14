International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Forces Liberate Balagan Settlement in DPR
Russian Forces Liberate Balagan Settlement in DPR
The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Balagan in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Tuesday.
"As a result of active offensive operations, units of the Tsentr group liberated the village of Balagan in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry's statement read.Furthermore, the Tsentr Battlegroup has eliminated up to 550 Ukrainian military personnel in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.In the meantime, Russia's Zapad group has eliminated more than 230 Ukrainian military personnel, while the Yug group has eliminated over 205 soldiers. Russia's Vostok group of forces eliminated up to 330 Ukrainian soldiers in the past day.The Russian armed forces attacked transport and fuel and energy infrastructure facilities used in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine, the ministry added.
russian armed forces, balagan, balahan, donetsk people's republic, dpr, russian ministry of defense, offensive operations, tsentr group, village liberation, russia military operations, donetsk region
Russian Forces Liberate Balagan Settlement in DPR

10:40 GMT 14.10.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Balagan in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Tuesday.
"As a result of active offensive operations, units of the Tsentr group liberated the village of Balagan in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry's statement read.
Furthermore, the Tsentr Battlegroup has eliminated up to 550 Ukrainian military personnel in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
In the meantime, Russia's Zapad group has eliminated more than 230 Ukrainian military personnel, while the Yug group has eliminated over 205 soldiers. Russia's Vostok group of forces eliminated up to 330 Ukrainian soldiers in the past day.
The Russian armed forces attacked transport and fuel and energy infrastructure facilities used in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine, the ministry added.
