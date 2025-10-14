https://sputnikglobe.com/20251014/russian-forces-liberate-balagan-settlement-in-dpr-1122957748.html
Russian Forces Liberate Balagan Settlement in DPR
The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Balagan in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Tuesday.
"As a result of active offensive operations, units of the Tsentr group liberated the village of Balagan in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry's statement read.Furthermore, the Tsentr Battlegroup has eliminated up to 550 Ukrainian military personnel in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.In the meantime, Russia's Zapad group has eliminated more than 230 Ukrainian military personnel, while the Yug group has eliminated over 205 soldiers. Russia's Vostok group of forces eliminated up to 330 Ukrainian soldiers in the past day.The Russian armed forces attacked transport and fuel and energy infrastructure facilities used in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine, the ministry added.
