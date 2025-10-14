https://sputnikglobe.com/20251014/spain-to-maintain-arms-embargo-on-israel-prime-minister-1122961303.html

Spain to Maintain Arms Embargo on Israel - Prime Minister

The Spanish government will keep the arms embargo it imposed on Israel over the Gaza war despite the ceasefire agreement, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Tuesday.

"The arms embargo remains in place. We have a truce now, but we still have to build peace. The opportunity has come, and we must accompany this process from Spain and Europe, with our own view on international relations and with the participation of the United Nations," Sanchez said in an interview to the Cadena SER radio station. The Spanish parliament formalized last week a government decree that banned the sale of weapons, military equipment and technology to Israel or their imports from the country. Madrid is ready to consider sending troops to Gaza as part of an internationally-approved peacekeeping mission, Sanchez said. He added that efforts to restore peace should be directed not only at the Gaza Strip but also at the Israel-occupied West Bank. On Monday, US President Donald Trump, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi, Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a comprehensive document on the Gaza ceasefire. The same day, Palestinian movement Hamas released the 20 remaining living hostages held in the Gaza Strip. The Palestinian Prisoners' Media Office confirmed that Israel had released 1,718 Palestinian prisoners held in Gaza and another 250 inmates serving long prison sentences elsewhere. Trump's 20-point Gaza peace plan was unveiled on September 29. It called for an immediate ceasefire, contingent on the release of hostages within 72 hours. The document also proposed that Hamas or other Palestinian armed factions should have no role in governing the Gaza Strip and that control of the enclave should be transferred to a technocratic committee supervised by an international body led by Trump.

