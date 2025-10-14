https://sputnikglobe.com/20251014/starmer-says-uk-ready-to-participate-in-hamas-disarmament-process---office-1122956887.html

Starmer Says UK Ready to Participate in Hamas Disarmament Process - Office

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that the United Kingdom is ready to participate in the disarmament of Palestinian movement Hamas and to send ceasefire observers to the Gaza Strip, the prime minister’s office said.

On October 9, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Palestinian movement Hamas had reached an agreement to implement the first phase of a peace plan to resolve the conflict in the Gaza Strip. In the first phase, Hamas freed Israeli hostages, and Israel withdrew its forces to an agreed-upon line within the Strip and released hundreds of Palestinians from Israeli prisons, including many serving life sentences on terrorism charges. Trump's Gaza peace plan, unveiled on September 29, includes 20 points and calls for an immediate ceasefire contingent on the release of the hostages within 72 hours. The document also proposes that Hamas and other Palestinian groups not participate in the governance of the Gaza Strip, either directly or indirectly, but that control should be transferred to a technocratic authority under international supervision led by Trump himself. On Monday, Trump, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani signed the "Trump Declaration for Enduring Peace and Prosperity" to resolve the Gaza conflict.

