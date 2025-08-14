https://sputnikglobe.com/20250814/uk-scales-back-plans-for-troop-deployment-to-ukraine-amid-ceasefire-talks-1122608017.html

UK Scales Back Plans for Troop Deployment to Ukraine Amid Ceasefire Talks

The United Kingdom is reducing the scope of plans to deploy "reassurance forces" to Ukraine in case a ceasefire is agreed on, a British newspaper reported.

British military chiefs have given up on deploying 30,000-personnel contingent and are now looking into plans for a more "realistic mission" for Ukraine, which would include ensuring air security over western Ukraine to resume civilian flights and providing support for training Ukrainian troops, the newspaper reported on Wednesday. On July 10, French President Emmanuel Macron said during a joint press conference with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer that France and the UK could deploy a joint expeditionary force in Ukraine once a ceasefire is announced. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on April 24 that deployment of NATO military contingent in Ukraine was unacceptable for Russia and posed a critical threat to global security.

