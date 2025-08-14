https://sputnikglobe.com/20250814/uk-scales-back-plans-for-troop-deployment-to-ukraine-amid-ceasefire-talks-1122608017.html
UK Scales Back Plans for Troop Deployment to Ukraine Amid Ceasefire Talks
UK Scales Back Plans for Troop Deployment to Ukraine Amid Ceasefire Talks
Sputnik International
The United Kingdom is reducing the scope of plans to deploy "reassurance forces" to Ukraine in case a ceasefire is agreed on, a British newspaper reported.
2025-08-14T09:55+0000
2025-08-14T09:55+0000
2025-08-14T09:55+0000
world
united kingdom (uk)
emmanuel macron
keir starmer
ukraine
nato
troop redeployment
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/06/1112419908_0:0:1400:789_1920x0_80_0_0_85c9879e11b3742fdc8e1ab26ff2c568.jpg
British military chiefs have given up on deploying 30,000-personnel contingent and are now looking into plans for a more "realistic mission" for Ukraine, which would include ensuring air security over western Ukraine to resume civilian flights and providing support for training Ukrainian troops, the newspaper reported on Wednesday. On July 10, French President Emmanuel Macron said during a joint press conference with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer that France and the UK could deploy a joint expeditionary force in Ukraine once a ceasefire is announced. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on April 24 that deployment of NATO military contingent in Ukraine was unacceptable for Russia and posed a critical threat to global security.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250801/uk-mercs-were-involved-in-ukrainian-militarys-botched-landing-on-tendra-spit-1122531825.html
united kingdom (uk)
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/06/1112419908_72:0:1320:936_1920x0_80_0_0_94c052b538fcbd2e31df735ec3dbbfff.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
troop deployment to ukraine, ceasefire talks, ceasefire is agreed
troop deployment to ukraine, ceasefire talks, ceasefire is agreed
UK Scales Back Plans for Troop Deployment to Ukraine Amid Ceasefire Talks
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom is reducing the scope of plans to deploy "reassurance forces" to Ukraine in case a ceasefire is agreed on, a British newspaper reported.
British military chiefs have given up on deploying 30,000-personnel contingent and are now looking into plans for a more "realistic mission" for Ukraine, which would include ensuring air security over western Ukraine to resume civilian flights and providing support for training Ukrainian troops, the newspaper reported on Wednesday.
On July 10, French President Emmanuel Macron said during a joint press conference with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer that France and the UK could deploy
a joint expeditionary force in Ukraine once a ceasefire is announced. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on April 24 that deployment of NATO military contingent in Ukraine was unacceptable for Russia and posed a critical threat to global security.